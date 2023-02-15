Super Bowl 57 has now come and gone and whether you were watching the game or for the halftime show, there was something for everyone. From pitting brother against brother on both teams, to swinging by to see Rihanna’s energetic yet elegant halftime performance featuring her baby bump, there was entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The football game is only part of the reason we tune in on Super Bowl Sunday, from a show-stopping halftime show to amusing commercials, there are countless moments that will be talked about for the remainder of the year.

One of the most important parts of any big-time matchup is the pre-game predictions. Who’s going to win, how many points will be scored, and what player is leaving with the MVP?

Mel Ghaffari, a second-year nursing student, gave her insight on the game.

“My prediction going into the game is that the Chiefs are going to win. For the score, I didn’t really think about it, but if I have to give you a number I’d say 34-27 in favor of Kansas City,” Ghaffari said.

The game was tight until the very end but after a controversial holding call, while the Chiefs had possession, this allowed Kansas City to keep the ball until eight seconds were left on the clock. They then capped off the game with a 27-yard field goal to secure the win. The Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded the Super Bowl MVP which is his second in three years.

Of course, not everyone was pleased to see how the game turned out. Thai Ho, one of PCC’s current Track and Field athletes, was really hoping the Eagles could bring that trophy back home to Philadelphia.

“I think the Eagles could pull this one off and win by one touchdown over the Chiefs,” Thai said with confidence.

Besides the performance from both teams, there was another fantastic performance people were looking forward to that took place. Rhianna came out of her music hiatus to perform what are arguably some of her greatest hits during the halftime show.

Crystal Ludwig, a second-year student, who is also a current Track and Field athlete shared her thoughts on Rihanna’s performance.

“I thought the halftime performance was pretty cool. I liked how she merged all her popular songs,” said Ludwig.

From Jack Harlow’s Dorito triangle to Amy Schumer’s Google Pixel to the Tubi commercial that had a lot of people looking for the remote. These companies came in with a plan and seeing how each 30-second spot cost up to 7 million dollars they did not waste their chance in making quality ads.

“While I do enjoy the game, the commercials are where it’s at and that’s what keeps me from going on my phone in between periods. I loved the commercials this year and I thought they were super funny.” Ludwig said when discussing why she really watches the Super Bowl.

No matter what your reason for watching the Super Bowl is, it’s safe to say that the Super Bowl had something for everyone. Football season is now over but it gave us plenty of highlights, headlines, and memes that will be around until the next season takes place.