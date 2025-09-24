Share:

Following the end of the first week of the fall semester, a large line of students, both new and old, eagerly wrapped around the CC building. As each student approached the window, ready to fill out surveys, some chatted about their commute with their new U-Pass.

“I live just about 13 minutes away and am often very reliant on my U-Pass to get to school and home,” said one of the students, Jakob Keener.

The U-Pass program offers transportation services to select California colleges, designed to assist students with affordable transportation and unlimited free rides. However, starting in spring 2026, changes are being discussed for PCC’s U-Pass.

“We have decided to wait until students return to campus before considering any changes,” said Vice President of Student Services Armando Duran. “Our goal is to involve students’ input in the process. We don’t want to make any major decisions or changes without including our students’ voices.”

For Fall 2025, the U-Pass is available for free to all students enrolled in the semester. According to PCC Campus Life, a fee is anticipated for Spring 2026, worrying students about the costs of having a U-Pass after relying on it being free.

“I hope any changes are not income-based,” PCC student Brandon Michael said. “I have to take multiple buses from Glendale. If I have to pay for each ride, I will be spending $80 a month and $300 a semester for most of my rides.”

For many students, paying a fee per month, semester, or a certain number of rides can be costly—not just for commuting to school, but also for work and shopping.

“I have to take buses between Burbank and Glendale, and am not a big fan of the fee,” said Maya Hariz. “Besides school, I also use the U-Pass for other needs, like going for food.”

After hearing these suggestions, the Office of Student Life wants to ensure every student’s voice is heard. Throughout the semester, students will be able to voice any concerns regarding the possible changes on outlets such as Canvas and the Lancer Portal.

“I am going to be talking to the student leadership body about U-Pass and Go-Pass to see what they feel, because we need to listen to them,” said Dean of College Life and Readiness Ricardo Castillo. “We need to recognize that transportation is a basic necessity for students, just like food.”

