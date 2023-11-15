On the internet, aesthetics is an online subcultural phenomenon that blends various artistic styles, including fashion, music, photography, and more. Whether your closet consists of cottage-core, seapunk, or dark academia, expressing one’s identity through the variety of aesthetics trending on social media has become a part of an everyday trend that today’s youth, especially Gen Z, eat up.

Serena Brito is a freshman studying art and fashion at Pasadena City College. She sat in the cafeteria with a bouquet of flowers and a mannequin head on the table and wore a striking outfit that was color-coordinated with a bright green dress, a bright blue vest, and a matching facial mask. It is a vibrant attire but is this her aesthetic?

“I don’t really like aligning myself with specific aesthetics,” Brito said. “I just don’t really want to just be like oh this person is cottagecore…I like to think that I have more depth of personality and style than that.”

Colleges are a hotspot for these aesthetics to grow and luckily, PCC is one of them. However the term “aesthetics” is not new. It has evolved from a scholarly philosophical term that involves personal interest to an internet culture that encourages community and engagement in the online space. The history of aesthetics on the Internet goes back to the days of Tumblr and Pinterest witnessing certain fads and fashion choices that were only accepted in the online spaces and prevailed over time with Instagram and TikTok.

Contemporary “core” aesthetics were established through TikTok videos in 2020 including bimbocore, balletcore, and dystopia-core. There is an even more specific one called “2014 Tumblr aesthetic” which refers to the old Tumblr days. TikTok provides a space for these subcultural aesthetics to grow, do a dance, or post an elaborate costume for an algorithm that demands as much content as it can. It’s TikTok’s bread and butter that these microtrends on the internet eventually die out faster than they can be nurtured.

But while a large number of aesthetic trends die out fast on the Internet, there are others that continue to grow and become larger than life, or at least online. Dark academia is a very popular aesthetic that has existed during the Tumblr days and is just as popular as it was years ago. An average dark academia post would normally be an argyle sweater, dark knee-high socks, and carrying 19th-century literature in hand. Video posts with the dark academia hashtag have racked up over 18 million views on TikTok and have reached over 100,000 posts on Instagram.

Unlike its contemporary cottagecore, dark academia clothing is meant to be vintage where dresses and other clothes can be purchased through old secondhand stores or can be hand-me-downs from relatives.

Rubio Alvarado, studio arts major, finished class for the day at Pasadena City College and spoke about aesthetics and her thoughts on the unique fashion trends in school today.

“I think aesthetics in the next couple of months are gonna go more simplistic,” Alvarado said. “I don’t think anybody is gonna try and make themselves pop more.”

Miguel Medina, a freshman who is interested in art, described himself as a fan of heavy metal and wore a Metallica jacket and a dozen band logo patches. One time, Medina wore dark academia aesthetic-like attire for the festival “Powertrip” back in October of this year and he enjoyed it.

“I did wear more of that aesthetic and I did put on more eyeliner for that night,” Medina said. “I think it’s a good aesthetic.”

As the winter season came around, Alvardo hoped to see more color in the aesthetic trends on the internet.

“People’s styles have kind of gone more towards modern styles, more simplistic, pretty dull colors…but hopefully with Christmas, there is more flare,” Alvarado said.

Brito believed the trend of micro aesthetics would continue and would pressure students and others to be boxed into groups which she objects to.

“By aligning yourself with a specific group aesthetic, then you limit yourself to only dress the style within that aesthetic,” Brito said “People will continue more and more micro aesthetics to feel more removed when you know they can have a sense of style that isn’t trend or aesthetic based.”