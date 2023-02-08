In 2023 there is no shortage of streaming services to choose from. Between HBO Max, Netflix, and Hulu the hours of bingeable shows and movies are endless but, the days of using your old roommate’s Netflix password are officially coming to an end.

Netflix has recently announced its new plan to limit how people use the streaming service. Sharing an account password with someone outside of your immediate household will not be possible as early as March. Netflix’s plan has been met with immediate backlash from users due to the lack of information pertaining to how these new rules will be enforced. Netflix is currently working out the kinks in programs that will help them enforce these new rules. Users are starting to wonder, is Netflix really worth it anymore?

With a basic subscription costing $10 a month to a premium subscription costing a whopping $20, many users are starting to question if Netflix is still a necessary service to subscribe to. There is no question that Netflix has produced shows that have been crucial to pop culture such as “Stranger Things” and “Squid Games”, but users of the service complain that the platform is canceling original shows almost as quickly as they are being released.

As the 2020’s have gone on, more and more major entertainment companies such as Paramount and Universal have developed streaming services to move cable programs to an online platform so you no longer need cable to watch your weekly shows.

PCC students Elisha Price, Trinity Arambula, and Andrew Han all have different criteria when deciding what streaming services they want to subscribe to, but the thing that all three of them have in common is that none of their households are currently paying for cable tv.

For student Elisha Price, Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify are her go-to’s for streaming. Although she is drawn to the extensive movie catalog of Netflix, and the original shows that Disney + offers, if she had to pick just one she would choose Spotify.

“ That’s a hard choice. A few years ago I would have chosen Netflix but right now I would pick Spotify.” Says Price when asked which subscription based service she would pick if she could only have one.

Student Trinity Arambula is not particularly a fan of the Netflix originals or their catalog, so when she heard about the new Netflix password-sharing rule she questioned whether she needed the service at all.

“It’s made me not want to be subscribed to Netflix because everybody else has their own streaming services, they don’t really have anything that I like,” says Arambula.

Canceling your cable subscription, or “cord cutting” is increasing with the popularity of streaming. Comparitech found that major cable providers like Comcast, DirecTV, and Dish Network have collectively lost 6 million paid subscribers each year between 2019 and 2021. Streaming is not only taking over cable but it is also having an effect on movie theaters. While theaters are slowly recovering from the effects of COVID-19, streaming services became a popular way for new films to debut during the pandemic. Streaming services were able to acquire sole streaming rights over new movies so the theater experience could be brought into your own living room.

With more and more information slowly coming out about how Netflix plans to carry out its new password-sharing rules, one thing is certain, people are not happy about the prospects of having to buy their own accounts or pay an extra fee. With over 30 million North American households sharing passwords (CNBC) the way we watch Netflix will inevitably change.