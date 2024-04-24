Share:

Throughout April 2024, it was announced that 99 Cents Only Stores will be closing across America. With an estimated 390 stores shutting down completely and hundreds of employees being let go in California; this will affect many people, including low-income customers, and college students.

“I’m not there anymore, but it saddens me because I know the workers, and they spent decades of their life there even without raises and worked hard every day just for it to shut down,” Ex worker Ulysses Rodriguez stated. “I would definitely always get training pads for my dog for cheap as well as hygiene products. I’ll have to sadly go to another store now for those. It’s annoying because the 99 was close to me, and they had awesome deals regardless of inflation.”

Failing to compete with Walmart, Costco, and Dollar General stores after slipping behind the corporation and losing money since 2016. Along with other CEOs, 99 Cents Only Stores’ interim CEO, Mike Simoncic, is stepping down.

“Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” interim company Simoncic stated in an interview with NBC. “Shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrinking, persistent inflationary pressures, and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the company’s ability to operate.”

The 99-cent store located at 1720 E Colorado Blvd, close to Pasadena City College, will be closing sometime in April. Due to its convenient location near the school, PCC students visit this business to purchase reasonably priced necessities.

“I mean, it is going to impact my shopping habits and budget because I will usually get typical things such as lint rollers, clean supplies, and sometimes sodas and snacks,” Alberto Romero said. “Small things that are sometimes expensive to go to other stores like Trader Joe’s or Pavilions.”

Prices are rising for practically everything these days, including rent, utilities, gas, and a host of other things. It’s no different with 99 Cent Only Store’s pricing policy as it explains changes in the retail store’s prices they had to make in order to survive. The most recent being in July 2022, where an additional charge of.99 cents was applied to all items, including those priced at over one dollar.

“The closing of the 99-cent store is more impactful than people realize, it’s taking away the ability to buy cleaning supplies, toiletries, and various food items at an affordable price,” Pasadena City College Student, Sean Kaplin stated. “I believe many people, including myself, are going to be forced to ration when it comes to necessities if affordable stores keep shutting down. It adds stress when shopping, even if it is a necessary expense. Having to go to stores that may be too expensive for my budget tends to give me a lot of anxiety. And I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to support an entire family during this time.”

