“Is anybody going to quote the movie for me?” asked Vanessa Carlisle, self-defense instructor.

She looks into the crowd. Silence. She waits pensively for a response as she instructs the class to go into stance with their hands out, making circular motions in opposite directions. Wax on, wax off. Someone shouts: Karate Kid!

“Thank you very much! It’s such a gamble. I’m like, oh, nobody’s going to crack it,” joked Carlisle.

As part of an event hosted by PCC’s Pride Center, Carlisle was invited to teach the principles of self defense. The workshop was held in the Circadian on Thursday, March 27 from 2-4 p.m and taught attendees how to protect themselves in certain situations. Although few attended, classes like Carlisle can benefit many people, like she did.

“I am a survivor of multiple forms of violence and I’m here because self-defense training was one of the ways that I worked to get my power back and I now offer classes all over So-Cal,” Carlisle shares.

Carlisle’s method is based in Danzan-ryu Jujutsu, a traditional Japanese martial art that relies on skill and technique. The art form was founded in the early 1920s by Henry Seishiro Okazaki and its kanji translates to “Sandalwood Mountain” in reference to Hawaii, where the art was founded. Carlisle has a black belt in this system, the highest level and a symbol of her expertise.

“Jujutsu is an interesting martial art for self-defense, because for the most part, jujutsu is designed for smaller people to prevail,” said Carlisle. “It’s not about being bigger and stronger, it’s about having…tactics.”

Carlisle’s workshop focused on teaching tactics against unwanted contact at various levels of urgency. She broke each into levels 1, 2, and 3. Level 1 is when someone is annoying and crosses your boundaries and you want to say no, but the social situation makes it awkward. Level 2 is when someone wants to cause you harm; they’re trying to injure you or take you somewhere. On the other hand, level 3 is life threatening, but Carlisle emphasized the importance of de-escalation for all the levels.

“I’m not trying to win a fight. I don’t care about any of that. What I want is for the threat to stop and for me to be free,” said Carlisle.

Before any physical demonstrations took place, Carlisle made sure to set expectations in order to make everyone feel comfortable, whether they only wanted to watch, or if they wanted to attempt the tactics and how to do so respectively and effectively with their partners.

“I would like for you to walk out of here feeling as good or better as you did when you walked in,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle’s focus on mental health and respect elevated the experience and stayed true to the core of Danzan-ryu Jujutsu and other martial art forms as people’s disrespect for others’ bodily autonomy creates need for these self-defense systems.

This led Carlisle to speak about different reactions people have to nonconsensual touch. She classified these responses as fight, flight, freeze, and fawn. Typically, people’s first reaction is flight; when one is in an uncomfortable situation they want to escape. If this isn’t possible, that response will easily turn into a fight or freeze response, depending on the person. The fight response is simply attacking the threat while a freeze response is when someone can’t move or speak. A fawn response is similar to freeze, but is the unconscious submission to a threat to prioritize safety.

“Fight, flight, freeze, fawn. They’re all natural responses. They’re normal responses. You want to have them, they keep you alive,” said Carlisle.

With this, Carlisle segued into the first physical aspect of the workshop: stances. Carlisle demonstrated the difference between standing with feet parallel vs. with both feet shoulder width apart and both knees unlocked, one foot facing forward, and the other a little behind at a 45 degree angle. The difference was evident as the first stance made it easy to push one another several steps back, while the second provided more stability.

“The very cool part about the way that our brains work is that when you put yourself in a more stable position, you’re telling your brain “I’m more stable” and your brain goes “Oh okay, so we’re stable now,” Carlisle explained.

This stance allows anyone to be mobile, so in a situation where they need to escape, their body is ready to go. Next, Carlisle focused on hand placement.

“Hands in front is your number 1 safest place for your hands to be at all times,” said Carlisle.

This way, your hands are accessible if you need to de-escalate a situation or avoid suspicion, as many people may be suspicious or feel threatened if they can’t see your hands. Carlisle made note of how in this position one’s elbows must be in front of and pressed into their body. She then puts her palms out and circles in alternate directions as the class follows suit.

Surprisingly, this movement was the basis for almost every self-defense tactic in each level, showing its versatility.

Carlisle showcased several scenarios in the level 1 category, fewer in level 2, and one for level 3. Level 1 touches included several types of hand grips. An example of this is a one-handed wrist grab.

Carlisle calls side A “the Wall” and side B “the Door.” Side A is the Wall since the front of the assailant’s hand blocks the other person’s arm from exiting, while the side where the assailant’s fingers come together can be escaped from, like a door.

She emphasizes how one should never try to pull away in these kinds of grip because it could make the grip stronger since everyone’s hands are bigger than their wrist.

“In order to get out of this, I have to go with the flow for a second,” explains Carlisle. “I have to go where they’re going.”

By doing this, using the circular palm motion Carlisle taught, the other person’s wrist and hand are forced to convulse inward, in a way our wrists don’t want to. So, oftentimes a person will pull away. Carlisle notes that the escapee’s palm must be facing down to prevent being stuck and to ensure success.

This technique can be used for other level 1s such as an unwanted side hug, but you’d need to make sure to turn with the arm inside of the side hug and find the person’s elbow using the hand motion. And, if someone grabs you by the hip, you’d circle low instead of near the shoulder.

Moving on to level 2, one student brought up the question about what to do if someone violently pulls your hair. Carlisle commended the person for their question and went straight into demonstrating.

“Ok, I’m gonna smash the hand into my head and hold on to it,” Carlisle describes. “I’m going to hold on to it, just like I held on to the hand that grabbed my shirt…and then I’m gonna turn.”

It might seem bizarre to bring an assailant’s hand closer to yourself, but in this scenario, it’s necessary. If not, an attacker will still have a firm grip on your hair and could easily escape your hands. By bringing their hand closer, their grip loosens and gives you the power to twist their arm, forcing them to let go.

After other level 2 exercises, Carlisle moved on to level 3: a life or death situation. She decided to focus on what to do when being choked as this is a common level 3 threat.

In reality, when being choked, the freeze response usually kicks in because chokes take all of our attention away. Despite this, there are ways to protect oneself in this situation. Carlisle provided 2 options. The first includes placing 1 hand, whichever you choose, on the back of your head, then turning that elbow and that hip all the way over and then coming down on the attacker’s arm. Once again, this forces their hand into an uncomfortable position, leading them to loosen their grip.

The other way is to have your hands come through the middle circle an assailant’s hand makes, shooting your arms up while your butt goes down. This will cause your shoulders, which are wider than their arms, to shoot up, forcing the other person’s arms to break apart.

Some students preferred certain techniques over others.

“I think the one stopping the hug is the best…It both helps your boundaries and is kind of cute,” said Xiou Shen, PCC student.

Shen voiced concerns about being perceived as impolite as someone from a community that emphasizes social decorum and being respectful towards others, even if they might disrespect you.

This meant, level 1 examples, for situations where someone wants to say no but the social situation might make it awkward, were great for Shen. She signed up for the workshop to protect herself in these circumstances and from potential higher-level threats.

“It doesn’t need to be violent…you can still defend yourself and still hold some politeness in the action,” said Shen.

To end the exercise, Carlisle returned to conversation as the group sat around and shared their thoughts and feelings. Many voiced how valuable the lessons were and what they’d remember. Carlisle also shared the main message she wanted the class to take with them.

“I hope that these efforts are helpful to you, not that you ever want to use them, but just that they help you feel a little more equipped and prepared,” said Carlisle.

