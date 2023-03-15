Rolling Loud which is known to be one of the biggest rap festivals held in places like the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada but had its most recent outing in Inglewood, California from March 3 to the 5th.Featuring big names like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Don Toliver who shocked the crowd by bringing out Justin Bieber. While the headliners were Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Wayne, who was joined by Nicki Minaj, and Future put the finishing touches on the weekend.

In addition to the multiple stages with over 30 different artists performing there, the Hollywood Parking Grounds were full of a variety of food trucks, clubs, side entertainment, rides, and more. Despite California being in the midst of unusual rainstorms, on this particular weekend, the skies were bright and clear, perfect for posting pictures of yourself or the scenery. The Levi Stage, which was the main attraction, was placed perfectly under the direction of airplanes which just added the visual experience.

When it comes to music events there are usually multiple ticket packages or deals that will be offered. In some cases, it can be a huge plus to this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and in other cases, it can be very disappointing and a complete waste of money. Rolling Loud offers general admission, general admission plus, VIP, and VIP plus. Prices start at 300 dollars and can quickly go up to a thousand. Now with these different options, it may be hard to know if it is worth the money, or the trouble to upgrade to any deal above the general admission.

Each package supposedly comes with different accessories, but when purchasing, it is hard to tell if you can necessarily feel or fully experience the difference that these companies claim to offer. When it comes to general admission and general admission plus, there is no clear distinction between the two. General admission plus allows expedited entry, but it really is up to how well you time your arrival. Expedited entry is great if you can skip a large line into a significantly smaller line, but in most cases, you will most likely cut off a solid 10 minutes of waiting time for a 150 dollar price difference.

The cost differential for VIP and VIP plus is 200 dollars and the only thing that plus package offers is a t-shirt. That’s it.

So the plus packages in most cases may not be the best choice for attendees. However, that leaves two quality packages left which are the normal general admission ticket and the standard VIP ticket. The price difference between these two is much larger but there is a much better argument to be made.

The standard VIP package offers a full experience outside of music. The VIP section is cut off and separated from the general crowd. This is the case because everything is private for this group. Private bars, private eating areas, private merchandise stores, air conditioning bathrooms, and the two crowd favorites are a complimentary barbershop and an open beauty bar. Not only that, but the way that the section is cut out allows fans to get incredibly closer to the stage, with much less effort compared to the general admission side.

There aren’t many negative things to be said about this package, however, there are a few things to be warned about. The price difference from general admission to VIP is 500 dollars. This large gap is made due to the perks on offer, so if what is offered in this deal will not be used to its max, this might be one to stay away from.

Another aspect to remember is that even though there is easy access to get close to the stage compared to the GA side, Rolling Loud is known to have particularly high-energy crowds. You would never know that being in the crowd on the VIP side, as the section is noticeably more mellow and relaxed. Meanwhile, the general admissions section’s energy is simply just on a different level.

Depending on what type of crowd you would like to be surrounded by this might be one of the most significant factors to consider. Purchasing a VIP ticket, however, doesn’t mean you only stay in that section but it would be ideal to spend lots of time on the VIP side if VIP money was being spent.

Regardless of what package is bought, expect to have a positive experience. Rolling Loud has consistently given top-tier lineups year after year and it won’t stop any time soon. The next festival will be in Miami, from July 21 through the 23rd with a lineup that is to be determined. So whether it’s a few months from now, or a whole year later make sure your pockets are rolling deep so you can roll into Rolling Loud.