Chris Mckay’s modern day Dracula horror-comedy is one to be remembered, if not for the wonderful talent of the people in front of and behind the camera, then for its lackluster plot.

What began as a wonderfully delightful movie filled with equal parts comedy and drama, ended in a less than satisfying way, leaving the audience wanting more from such a spectacular cast. Nicolas Cage delivers us a Dracula that far exceeded all expectations, a terrifying yet hilarious performance that undoubtedly became one of the movie’s saving graces.

Renfield is inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic classic, “Dracula.” McKay’s reimagining explores the perspective of Renfield, his assistant, and the relationship between him and Dracula. Their relationship is one that parallels an abusive relationship with a narcissist. The idea of Dracula being a narcissistic abuser is one that is shown throughout the movie, with Renfield going as far as to join a support group at a local church for comfort as well as to look for future victims for Dracula.

Before joining the Lord of Death, Renfield was a real-estate attorney who came to Dracula, initially interested in his castle. He finds himself entranced by greed and the promise of immortality, becoming Dracula’s familiar without Dracula ever using his powers on him. Being Dracula’s familiar gives Renfield a fraction of Dracula’s powers, making it impossible for him to abandon Dracula and keeping him stuck in an eternal loop.

Renfield spends decades picking up after Dracula and constantly moving whenever he gets caught by vampire hunters, leaving Renfield resentful and unhappy in his inability to settle down into everyday life. This resentment is only encouraged by his support group who convinces him to leave Dracula, resulting in Dracula seeking to destroy the life Renfield has created for himself and anyone he cares for.

Unfortunately, the movie takes a nosedive once the B plot is introduced and you meet Awkwafina’s character and the Lobo crime family. While Awkwafina (Rebecca Quincy) gives a hilarious and surprisingly semi-serious performance, her character lacks any interesting traits or growth throughout the course of the movie. The only aspect of her character that felt necessary was her strong will and determination that inspires Renfield’s character to stand up for himself against Dracula, something that could have been easily done without the addition of her character. Her character also falls into the all too common dead cop father trope that dulls her character even further. Although Awkwafina was hilarious and made Hoult’s scenes more dynamic, her character alone felt one dimensional and flat, something even the greatest of acting performances can’t overshadow.

Ben Schwartz (Teddy Lobo) is spectacular and hilarious, giving one of my favorite performances in “Renfield.” However, his character as well as the entire Lobo crime family feels out of place and almost makes you feel like you’re switching between two completely different movies. While the mix of a classic story and the complexities of modern day sort of work, the introduction of crime families and dirty cops feels like a strange mix fora classic character like Dracula.

In the end Renfield realizes he has control over his life and ends up trapping Dracula in a magic circle where Rebecca and Renfield take turn destroying him. Throughout the film they allude to Renfield and Rebecca being romantically interested in each other, but in the end they don’t ever have any romantic interaction. While the cinematography and acting were both spectacular, the ending is undoubtedly what made the movie feel so dissatisfying and disappointing.

However, despite its flaws, “Renfield” was perfectly casted and was surprisingly funny, and should be seen, regardless of where it fell short.