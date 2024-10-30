Share:

As Halloween approaches, there is lots of fun to be had! Pasadena’s local pumpkin patches alone bring great fun in purchasing your future jack-o’lanterns, but also provide other fun like petting zoos. Additionally, various organizations at PCC have hosted a variety of events this month to get the community in the mood for Halloween, and more frightful fun is planned for the 31st.

To find out where to pick out your pumpkins this fall, or what to do at school this Halloween, read our suggestions.

Pasadena Pumpkin Patch (Taghavi Farms) – 900 North Lake Ave, Pasadena

The Pasadena Pumpkin Patch, hosted by Taghavi Farms, showcases bounce houses, a petting zoo, and other festive activities.

“It’s a family owned business and we’ve been here for thirty years, where your family can come and enjoy the animals that we have,” said Penny Ellison, the petting zoo’s animal coordinator.

Near the ticket table entry, there is an art stand where guests can decorate their pumpkins after purchase. Decorating materials included paint, googly eyes, and foam stickers in the shapes of ghosts, bats, and other spooky symbols.

Beyond the decorating stand, an arch of lanterns resembling stacked up pumpkins welcomes guests into the large patch.

There are mini games, kiddie rides, and bounce castles. The smaller castles have themes of a schoolhouse, a pirate ship adventure, and a farm guarded by an inflatable scarecrow. Two more large slides stand in front, one towered over by a giant inflatable alligator.

In the back of the pumpkin patch, roaming around the petting zoo are goats and a dark brown alpaca, flashing its teeth at visitors. There are also chickens, miniature pigs, two horses, and a highland cow named Lola.

“Some of the favorites are the alpaca and the mini pigs ‘cause they’re so small and cute,” said Raul Rodriguez, a worker at the petting zoo.

The Pasadena Pumpkin Patch will be open until Halloween day, before it is reconstructed into a Christmas tree lot.

“You could bring your family and enjoy, you could pick a pumpkin for the holidays… and we have great fun so come on out!” Ellison said.

Tahoe Scotty’s – 1141 Mission Street, South Pasadena

Tahoe Scotty’s has come to South Pas over 15 years, says owner Anita Cagel, who calls herself “The Pumpkin Lady.” She said of her role at the patch, where she assists a multitude of customers every day, “It’s powerful being a pumpkin lady…then I go back to normal life!”

The patch, which lies beneath massive, eye-catching red-and-white striped tenting, features many opportunities for post-worthy family photos.

“Some of these are so old. We saved them all over the years,” Cagel said in reference to the decor. “That’s what a pumpkin patch is. There’s photo stuff, so that families can have the memories.” She added that some of the decorations were inspired by customers, having been asked by girls who visited the patch to add princess-themed items. “‘Can you get some princesses?’” she said she was asked, since there was a significant amount of pirate themed decor. “I have pirates, I have princesses, I have monsters.”

Since Halloween can often be scary, the owner acknowledged that she wanted to make young visitors feel safe and welcome around the spookier decor, which ranges from skeletons to life-sized props resembling zombies. “If they see it, it’s pretend, they see it…and they chill,” Cagel explained.

The Pumpkin Lady said that she finds joy in seeing the same families return each year to pick out their pumpkins. “It makes me want to cry. I get so emotional. I remember all of them.”

Although Tahoe Scotty’s will depart South Pas on October 31st, the lot will reopen around Thanksgiving to sell Christmas trees this holiday season. Cagel prefers the pumpkin patch to the Christmas tree lot, commenting that customers seem different during the holidays, not taking the same care to pick a tree as they do in picking a pumpkin.

The role of Pumpkin Lady is one that the proud owner prefers. “Pumpkins are a lot funner. It’s more family oriented.”

How PCC Celebrates Spooky Season: On-Campus Events

On campus, a variety of events to celebrate Halloween have been hosted throughout the season by different clubs and organizations.

In preparation for the holiday, the Family Resource Center arranged a costume drive from September 23 to October 18 to collect costumes and candy for the children of student parents.

On October 10, the Registered Nursing Club had pumpkin carving during their PCC Nursing Social in the Creveling Lounge.

The Queer Alliance’s Halloween meeting on October 24 included Halloween hear-me-outs and horror history as well as free candy.

The Puente Club in collaboration with the Puente Project had their Halloween Boo-Bash on October 25 with a DJ and dancing and free food in the Piazza. To prepare for the event, the club also hosted pumpkin painting earlier in the week on October 22 in the Puente Center.

The Art Club held their Halloween meeting featuring a costume competition along with their usual club activities on October 29.

Also on October 29th, the Pride Center had a film screening of “NOPE”, a horror sci-fi film produced by Jordan Peele. The screening was the first of their three Halloweek events, with their other two events still to come.

“On the 30th we’re going to have a pumpkin carving and also painting activity that we’re going to do from 12 pm to 1:30 pm… then on Halloween day we’re going to have a Halloween party potluck which is gonna be around from 10 am and 11:30 am,” said Melany Figueroa, a student worker at the Pride Center.

On October 30, the Film Club is hosting a screening of the movie E.T at 7 p.m. at Look Dine-in Cinemas Glendale.

Along with the Pride Center’s party potluck, on the day of Halloween is the B.E.T. Club’s Ghouls N’ Network event by the mirror pools from 12 to 1 pm. For part of their Salsa Week, the Candela Club is having a salsa and Bachata social dancing event with a costume contest in the Harberson Hall. PCC’s Associated Students are hosting a Halloween Carnival with games and activities, including photo booths and tote bag painting, and a costume contest from 12 to 2 pm in the quad.

