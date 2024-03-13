Share:

After being delayed due to the Hollywood-stopping WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the surrealist comedy flick with a fantastical twist, “Problemista” finally gets its well-deserved moment in the sun. It tells the story of an immigrant who jumps through expensive, time-consuming bureaucratic hoops to make it in America at the risk of losing his visa and being sent back to El Salvador.

A24’s latest release showcases comedian Julio Torres’ outstanding ability to write, direct, and act as he shines in his first feature film “Problemista.” Torres, who was previously nominated for four Emmys as a part of Saturday Night Live’s [SNL] writing team, acts alongside the likes of Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rosellini, Larry Owens, Catalina Saavedra, and Greta Lee.

Rosellini, who serves as the film’s offscreen third person narrator is delightful and hilarious as she guides the audience through this tale. The film begins in El Salvador with a young Alejandro, played by Torres, playing in his jungle gym designed by his architect mother Dolores, played by Saavedra. The jungle gym serves as a representation of a safe world she wishes Alejandro would stay in. Dolores begins to have a recurring dream where Alejandro leaves this safe world she has created, it appears to be a metaphor for how she would prefer for him to stay in El Salvador, as opposed to going to the U.S..

This brings us to New York, where an adult Alejandro dreams of becoming a toy maker for Hasbro. He has a book filled with toy designs such as a slinky that doesn’t slink downstairs, a cabbage patch doll with a cell phone receiving peculiar messages, and a Barbie doll that keeps her fingers crossed behind her back so she is a woman full of “tension and intrigue.”

Torres’ imagination runs wild when it comes to writing and acting out the satirical and off-putting world of Alejandro. From the distinct way he walks to the way he nervously fidgets with his cowlick, Torres truly proves to be a star.

After his job application is rejected by Hasbro, Alejandro has to find someone to sponsor his work visa in order to stay in the United States. This is where Swinton’s character comes in as the eccentric art critic, Elizabeth. Alejandro becomes her intern after she promises to sponsor him if he helps her put on the art gallery Bobby, her cryogenically frozen husband played by RZA, had always dreamt of. The audience was incredibly amused by their dynamic, which I thought beautifully complimented the film’s zaniness.

Swinton’s performance as Elizabeth is a force to be reckoned with, her comedic timing and overall performance is hysterical. Alejandro is calm and collected while Elizabeth, his assertive and paranoid counterpart, argues with anyone around and is constantly asking why everyone is screaming at her although she’s the one yelling. The film’s art direction exemplifies Elizabeth’s unhinged personality by putting her in a dragon-like costume, and any characters being yelled at by her in a set with red lighting made to resemble a dungeon.

As Alejandro races against time until he is deported, time is depicted as hourglasses to add a visual sense of pressure for the audience. At one point we see a woman fade out of existence at the immigration attorney’s office once her hourglass runs out of sand, an absurdly funny take on something bleak. Alejandro also has to earn cash to pay for his paperwork fees, forcing him to work odd jobs off of Craigslist. Owens plays the personification of Craigslist, a trash heap surrounded by dark purple clouds that adds to the absurdity of the movie. The audience went nuts with laughter as he whispered Craigslist job listings at Alejandro.

The creative design for this film was astonishing as imagery played a key role in the storytelling. It received lots of laughs from viewers and propelled the story forward. The visual representation of the long and painful bureaucracy an immigrant has to withstand in the U.S. was absolutely compelling as well. Watching Alejandro race against the hourglass incites an anxiety akin to A24’s previous releases “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems” did.

On the most recent episode of “The A24 Podcast,” Torres hopped on the mic with “Problemista” producer and recent Best Actress Oscar winner, Emma Stone. He discussed how his vision for the film came to life and how he took inspiration from his own journey to America from El Salvador.

“Problemista” is a unique adventure told from a refreshing queer Latino perspective. As a queer salvy myself, dare I say I found it to be a very inspirational, quite stunning, and must-see film of the year. Find out for yourself on Mar. 22 following the films limited release as of Mar. 1.

Follow: