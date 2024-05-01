Share:

On November 21, 2023, actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie “Scream VII”. The reason? Her outspoken support for Palestine and her characterization of the situation in Gaza as a genocide. Spyglass Media Group, the production company for the Scream film series, issued a statement, deeming Barrera’s comments antisemitic and unacceptable.

Barrera’s firing was immediately met with outrage, and fans called for a boycott of the movie series. Despite this incident, Barrera’s movie career is still going strong, with her prompting her first lead film, “Abigail,” which has grossed over $28 million since its opening.

“For some reason, I did not expect to get so much support and to feel like an army behind [me],” Barrera said back in January.

Safia Malik, Vice President of Pasadena City College’s Anti-War Club, is happy that people in Hollywood like Barerra are standing up for Palestinian rights. Malik has not yet seen “Abigail” but will do so in support of Barrera’s career.

“I would 100% be going to go to see it because of her,” Malik said. “I don’t go to theaters as much anymore, but I would go see it to support her.”

Although still contentious in Hollywood, the support for Palestine is slowly but surely growing, which was on display at the Academy Awards this year. At the beginning of this war, it was still taboo to not only call for a ceasefire in Gaza but also criticize Israel and its occupation of Palestine. Barrera’s firing was one of the earliest examples of how intolerant Hollywood is of any criticism of Israel. However, more celebrities have called for a ceasefire as the war in Gaza continued.

The war in Gaza has now reached its six-month threshold, and disapproval of Israel has only grown. In an interview with the L.A. Times, Barrera reflected on that time and how she was proud of herself for staying firm in her beliefs.

“A part of me was terrified, but I don’t regret a thing,” Barrera said. “It’s so obvious what’s going on, and people are speaking out, and I’m just happy about that.”

Her Instagram account gained over 400,000 followers in a matter of days, and many social media accounts began to support her decision by posting and marketing her films. One account on X, formerly Twitter, said they would “I’ll be watching all her movies from now on.”

While half of the American public disapproves of Israel’s action in Gaza, the Hollywood industry is still fraught with the issue itself. Jonathan Glazer, who is Jewish, won the Academy Awards this year for best foreign film “The Zone of Interest.” His infamous acceptance speech about the war in Gaza was met with praise and intense criticism. Over 1,000 Jewish actors, producers, and entertainers condemned his speech, believing it to be wrong and “blood libel” against Israelis and Jewish people alike.

Weeks later, another group of Jewish entertainers, including Joaquin Phoenix, stood in solidarity with Glazer, stating that his words were intentionally misunderstood and that they all want Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace. In attempts to avoid conflict, people who have supported Israel have had to retract or reframe their statements.

Barrera’s firing has not wavered her support as she posts Palestinian messages of freedom and ceasefire. “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan is another actress supporting the Palestinian cause and calling for a ceasefire. She said in Teen Vogue that her stance in Gaza and her support for Palestine would cost her more work in Hollywood. Coughlan said that if you say that you do not want more innocents killed, then she is “not worried about people’s reactions.”

Malik acknowledged Berrera’s firing and the support she received afterward from Palestinian supporters. She believed that her career would be fine, but she also believed it was okay to speak out no matter your career path.

“As a student and as a young person who does live in LA like it’s a little discouraging sometimes because it’s like, oh I could get in trouble”, said Malik. “So heartwarming to me because it’s like…if she’s okay on that large scale, I’m gonna be okay on this small scale as well.”

Professors at PCC also believe it’s important to support people who risk their careers in support of Palestine.

“If I know that an actor or actress is being persecuted for their support for Palestine, I would consider showing up to support their art and their career more and follow them,” PCC Geography professor Hector Agredano said. “Her stance on Gaza brought up a conversation with people that I didn’t even know were political or had an opinion, but once they saw that she got fired for speaking out, they started wondering why people get silenced for speaking out.”

Later this year, Barrera will star in “The Collaboration,” a biography about Andy Warhol featuring Paul Bettany and Daniel Bruhl. She will also star in the romantic horror comedy “Your Monster,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. At Sundance, she protested the war in Gaza and continued to support the cause without any fear or backlash. “I didn’t have opportunities taken away from me,” Barrera said. “I have angels that are looking out for me, and I knew I was gonna be okay.”

