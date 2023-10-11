As we welcome in the harvest season with pumpkin spice, horror movies, and halloween-themed shenanigans, a change in season also signals a shift in the universe around you. This week, we welcome Friday the 13th, along with a new moon and solar eclipse entering Libra on Oct 14— the first since 2004, so don’t miss it! Whether that means celebrating the fruits of your astrological sign, or staying cautious of what’s to come, let’s take a look at your horoscope readings for the month of October.

This month is for making deals, Aries. The probability of forming successful relationships and locking in solid negotiations is pretty high. Put yourself out there, meet new people, and don’t be afraid to jump into a solid relationship. From Oct 22-24, Mercury will be in Libra, making it easier for you to connect with others and have fulfilling chat time. Accept that happy hour invitation with co-workers! You might cherish the convos that you spark up. Mars, your guide planet, heads into Scorpio on Oct 11 which gives you the strongest focus you’ve had in a while to really get things done. The eclipse on Oct 14 brings you a new key partnership or collaboration, perhaps in your business life. Don’t be afraid to let go of relationships that don’t serve you, since it seems like you’ll be making new ones.

Taurus, you’ll need to get ready for some big changes coming— positive ones at that! Your focus heightens this month as Mars enters Scorpio on Oct 11, giving you ample opportunity to strengthen bonds you have or create new ones. You may want to share unspoken ideas about your relationships. As the solar eclipse approaches on Oct 14, take advantage of this time to make some long-term changes. If you’re thinking of getting back at the gym, eating healthier or making a career change, now is the time, Taurus! These decisions will reward you in the long run. A lunar eclipse crosses your sign on Oct 28, resurfacing any old issues that were put on the back burner. As your feelings intensify, remember decisions made during this month could have a lasting impact.

Lots of playtime and romance for you this month, Gemini. Try taking up a thrilling new hobby or diving head first into an activity you’ve been curious about. The solar eclipse on Oct 14 gives you a shot at a new beginning, so consider taking that flame in your life to a deeper intimate commitment or simply put all of your skills on display this month. It could open some new doors. As Oct 23 approaches, romance is at an all-time high for you, Gemini. If you’re looking to date, put yourself out there and get in touch with potential partners who share the same interests. If you’re ready to make lifestyle changes, be sure to dwell on the right changes that will serve a strong purpose for your life. These changes could have a lot on the line for you. While Venus moves into Virgo this month, your creativity is skyrocketing. If you’ve been thinking about redecorating your workspace or bedroom, get on that right away while you’re still eager.

October brings you a busy schedule of work, but also a chance to stop and fall into a peaceful pursuit, Cancer. Take a moment to recharge and visit your family, or practice nurturing yourself as you realign your priorities. Oct 11 brings a wave of passion for you in all of your hobbies and interests. Engage in these activities with true intent and determination, and you may see a positive outcome. The eclipse on Oct 14 paves the way for you to make some big decisions, Cancer. If you’re thinking about relocating or even starting a family, do so now. As Oct 23 approaches, remember to find therapy in your hobbies. Running, playing a sport, or attending concerts can all be therapeutic for you. Emotions will begin to run high towards the end of the month so if you’re attending a gathering or going on a date, be mindful of what you say. Drama can pop off at any moment.

Networking and communication are your two virtues this month, Leo. If your career is media-focused, this is your time to shine. New opportunities will arise and you will be successful in these. Oct 11 brings a time for clearing the air for you. If you have anything that needs TLC or clutter you’ve been meaning to throw away, you might run into someone else’s belongings in the process. This is your sign to do just that. The solar eclipse on Oct 14 opens business doors for your career, so ignore any doubts you may have and simply go for it. The end of October can grow your platform and bring in more followers to appreciate your content or work. Keep your eye on the prize, Leo!

Virgo, your mindset is in for a journey this month. Use this month to refocus your finances, save money, and prepare for the holidays season as it approaches fast. As your brain resets, you may become cautious of the people around you. Trust your judgment and look out for yourself, but also remember business will be good for you during this time. So pay close attention to your intuition. As the solar eclipse moves in on Oct 14, there are times where you will feel challenged or pressured to act on unfamiliar things, but that is a positive thing for you, Virgo. Take that chance! Oct 28 can bring you clarity on things that have been hiding from you, whether that be in your personal or business life. Look closely at these signs and remain alert.

Money is on your mind this month, Libra. Oct 11 should be a signal to you to save money when you can and be more frugal with your spending choices. Be more resourceful, and be mindful of any spending habits that you can change for the better. Along with your finances, remember that the solar eclipse on Oct 14 is a chance for you to begin new projects or relationships in your life. You may even feel compelled to start a side hustle that can really rake in some more cash for you. Get that bag! October is also a time for you to remember to put yourself first, Libra. While you’ve been tending to others all year long, don’t feel guilty saying no or taking a day for yourself if you need it, and don’t be afraid to set healthy boundaries. Oct 28 serves as a crossroads for your finances, so any big decisions can make or break your bank account.

You’re on fire this month, Scorpio! But use it wisely. Dynamic Mars enters Scorpio on Oct 11, giving you copious amounts of energy to play with. Channel that energy in the right places! Oct 14 brings you some answers you may have been looking for, and clarity you’ve been needing. Whatever answers come to you can serve as the start of a new beginning, so take them as they come. Take this time to clear the air in areas needed, and once you feel like you have more space to welcome in new things, you are ready to move into a new development in your life. Oct 28 can stand as an emotional time for you, Scorpio. Be careful about things you say or how you respond, as you could regret some reactions driven by emotion.

Transformation is in your radar this month, Sagittarius. You might be very busy this month so far, but Oct 11 reminds you that you may be ready to pause and reflect on your life during this time. When these feelings arise, try getting into contact with a life coach or an emotional advisor to give you guidance and help you carry out those ideas you have bubbling. Oct 14 brings the solar eclipse to your sign in a relationship focused manner, whether it be business, friends, or romance related. A relationship made during this time could have a long lasting impact on your life. As you meet new people, don’t forget to settle old matters that have been sitting on the shelf collecting dust. Spirituality might be challenged on Oct 28, so pay attention to any feelings of being overwhelmed and think about ways to improve that.

You might be working your way up this October, Capricorn. Remember those relationships you have with people in power and don’t be afraid to link up over lunch or dinner. You can make some great potential connections. Enhancing your business life, expanding your clientele, and networking will be sure to move you up in the ladder of success. Move forward with any connections made, as these could hold your entire destiny. With an attitude like yours, you’ll need a wardrobe to match. Up your style game and buy new outfits this month. Dress to impress, Capricorn! As you move into the riches of your career, jealousy may rise and tensions may escalate from people around you. Don’t hesitate to cut these ties if needed.

Aquarius, October holds experiences for you all month long. Oct 11 signals your focus to look straight ahead and give everything you do a strong effort– you won’t regret it. Oct 14 allows you to travel, study abroad, or even surpass a learning curve, successfully. Take these opportunities head-on, and don’t be scared to see what you learn from these. All month long, you will be challenged to push aside your fears of taking chances, but take on every chance you get! Absorb all of the knowledge you will gain and appreciate the people you meet. As you feel the freedom of experiencing life, authority figures might begin to threaten your liberty. Be careful of tension, as this can turn into conflicts easily. Oct 28 gives you the chance to experience a revolution and possibly an unknown dramatic shift in your life, something important and close to home. As you approach this time, prepare yourself, Aquarius.

Don’t be afraid to move past obstacles and search for new endeavors this month, Pisces. Oct 11 shows that Pisces will be more than ready to dive into any new experiences– to the max. Research new ways to make your money come easier that will also overall enhance your career experience. Learning a new skill and seeing new sights can push the energy around you to glow brighter than ever. Use the solar eclipse on Oct 14 to let go of past obstacles that are holding you back. You’ll feel lighter, and a sense of resolution after doing so. Try speaking with a life coach to get guidance on new adventures. You might receive new information on Oct 28 for a journey you’re curious about starting, and if you take it up, it could transform your entire life for the better.