The PCC Photo Department hosted its second annual Photo Holiday Party & Print Exchange, a night filled with creativity, community, and a shared love for photography. This event was a unique white elephant print exchange, where students and staff swapped their own photos. The Zine club was onsite selling their photo-book, Noise, a photography catalog showcasing work from Zine club members and the photography community.

The photo studio was dark, brightened with green and purple fluorescent lights, televisions displaying a virtual fireplace and Christmas lights were lit!

The photo studio was filled with students and staff members, and everyone was mingling and getting to know each other. Enjoying pizza, cupcakes and other snacks. One standout feature of the setup was the display system for the photos. A camera mounted above a table captured each print as it was unwrapped, projecting it onto a screen for all to see. Each time a photo was displayed, the room filled with “oohs” and “aahs” as attendees admired the creative work.

Before the game began, Instructor Julianna Rico thanked Ward Long, an Art Department Laboratory Technician, for putting the event together, along with thanking the stock team.

“We want to thank our incredible photo department for all their hard work,” Rico said.

Members of the Darkroom Club, Photojournalism, and other groups were present, showcasing the connections within PCC’s photography community.

Students and staff gathered in a circle, with tickets in hand waiting to be called. The rules were simple: each photo could be stolen up to two times, making it more fun and nerve wrecking.

As they went over the rules for the exchange, Lopez jokes, “Oh, there will be heartbreak,” setting the tone for the playful rivalry to come.

As the game unfolded, the room filled with gasps, cheers, and laughter. Amazing photos were captured by PCC students and staff, and there were a few favorites too.

“Oh Ward, you’re not gonna hide that all night!” as they steal his photo for the second time.

The night’s energy grew as photos were “stolen” left and right. Attendees laughed and teased, with comments like, “This is evil, bro!” and “I want to take this photo!” The enthusiasm in the room was fun and exciting, with each round bringing new reactions of “oohs” and “aahs” as the photos were unwrapped.

As the night ended, people admired each other’s pictures and hung out for a bit more. The Photo Holiday Party had succeeded in bringing people together to celebrate their shared passion.

“I think the event was great, it was a lot of fun, I like interacting with other photographers” said Isidro Lopez, a Dark room club member and photojournalism student

As the night wrapped up, Rico addressed the attendees,“Congrats, fam, on your fall semester. I hope your finals go well, and we’ll see you next semester!” Rico said.

To end the night on a high note, everyone gathered for a group photo, proudly holding their prints.

