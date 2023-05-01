In this day of Tik Tok and Instagram it’s virtually impossible to avoid celebrity news and even harder to not get engrossed in the drama. Whether it’s a cheating scandal or a Kardashian baby name announcement, celebrities have the public wrapped around their fingers.

The most important question to ask is, does paying attention to this gossip actually benefit us? For most, the answer would be no, but for some, celebrity drama can become an all consuming habit.

In the last couple of weeks, rumors have been flying about the possible breakup between Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn. While nothing has been confirmed by the couple, “Swifties” have taken it upon themselves to mourn the six-year-long relationship, even leaving bouquets of flowers at their once-shared townhouse on Cornelia Street in Manhattan, New York. The Cornelia Street home has become symbolic in the relationship after Swift released a song titled “Cornelia Street” in her 2019 “Lover” album. The song became an instant hit among fans due to it being the first real look Swift gave into her highly private relationship.

While some may argue that the fascination with other people’s lives is harmless or purely for entertainment purposes, some feel like it borders on an unhealthy obsession that can lead to unnecessary hate.

One of the most notorious celebrity feuds of the year has been between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

While the public has speculated a potential feud between the two for years due to Hailey being married to Selena’s infamous ex Justin Bieber, the drama really came to a head this year when fans of Gomez thought that Hailey was shading her in an Instagram story. The story becomes even more complicated when people started to also go after Kylie and Kendall Jenner for being involved.

For PCC student Lesly Sosa, the Selena vs. Hailey drama has been hard to avoid especially on Tik Tok and Instagram, but she agrees that this type of gossip is really just made-up rumors made for entertainment.

“Right now the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama is big,” says Sosa. “Some people are defending Selena Gomez while some people are defending Hailey or they are saying she is a bad person or calling her a bully. I see the most information about it on Tik Tok or Instagram. Selena Gomez is known for being nice to her fans while Hailey isn’t the nicest celebrity. It’s just for entertainment, people just made up rumors.”

The public and fans of Selena took this drama and used it to argue that celebrities like Bieber and the Jenners are really being praised and rewarded despite having no real talent.

After this drama there seemed to be a real change in people’s attitudes regarding celebrities, especially the Kar-Jenners. While all of the Hailey vs. Selena’s drama was about something as insignificant as an Instagram story, it could be argued that real harm was done to the people involved.

Hailey Bieber was publicly scrutinized for weeks, losing hundreds of thousands of followers and even receiving death threats. As of now, Selena, Justin, and Hailey have all made statements asking for the drama to be put to an end.

PCC student Sean Tino tries his best to avoid celebrity gossip because the information is not beneficial to him or his life.

“I would say my interest levels in celebrities are generally low,” says Tino. “I actually try to avoid celebrity stories mainly because I don’t see any of it serving value in my own life. I mainly get information about celebrities from friends when they gossip about it. I actually had no idea who Hailey Bieber was before my friends had to explain what was going on. I don’t really think paying attention to gossip is beneficial at all, it’s more just entertainment,”

Gossip like this puts into perspective the lengths some fans will go in order to defend a celebrity that they idolize, despite not knowing them.

For PCC student Jennifer Co, celebrity gossip isn’t important, but it’s hard to stay away from.

“My interest in celebrity gossip out of ten would be seven,” Co said. “The Hailey and Selena drama is the last thing I’ve heard about. I think its just for entertainment purposes. I really don’t care about what they are doing so it makes no sense to pay attention to it. It’s really just mindless entertainment.”

While most of the time paying attention to who’s wearing what at the Met Gala or who was seen holding hands with who is just harmless fun, sending hateful messages or leaving flowers on the doorstep of a place you don’t live shows that it can go from fun to dangerous and obsessive very quickly.