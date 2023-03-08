To prepare for a good night’s sleep, Pasadena City College students have a variety of nighttime routines and sleep habits.

Preparing to sleep and maintaining good sleep hygiene is crucial to getting good rest. Maintaining good sleep hygiene includes keeping a consistent sleep schedule, limiting electronic usage before bed, exercising, and limiting caffeine usage. Not only can maintaining sleep hygiene benefit physical health and ensure that an individual is well rested when they wake, but sleep hygiene is also beneficial in numerous ways to one’s mental health. Dr. Andrea Bailey, a clinical psychologist at Pasadena City College, spoke about the health benefits of maintaining consistent sleep habits.

“Sleeping consistently improves mood, it improves concentration, motivation and it decreases anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Bailey.

Unfortunately, college students often have a hard time maintaining consistent sleep habits. One important sleep habit is simply getting enough sleep. The CDC recommends that adults should get more than 7 hours of sleep each night. However, many PCC students often do not sleep the requisite 7 hours.

“I actually always feel like I never get enough sleep,” said sophomore Julie Reyes. “Because no matter what time I end up falling asleep, I always wake up between 6:00 to 7:30 and I hardly ever nap and if I do, it’s no more than 30 minutes.”

Because of their busy schedules, more than half of college students get less than 7 hours of sleep each night.

“On average, I probably get about 5-7 hours of sleep,” sophomore Jiana Reeves said.

Even students who get enough sleep often have a hard time feeling rested after waking up.

“I feel like I get enough sleep in theory, but never in practice,” freshman Sal Reyes said. “On a good day, I get twelve hours and at worst, I’m running on about nine hours, which should be more than enough but I’m always so tired!”

Dr. Bailey also addressed the benefits of forming and keeping healthy habits.

“If we can help ourselves get into good habits, then we can actually potentially help ourselves sleep a little bit better. So, things like limiting screen time,” she said. “Similarly, like when someone wakes up in the middle of the night [they should] kind of keep lights dim, keep things down, not to overstimulate things and to engage in some breathing in the process as well to help oneself calm down and go back to sleep.”

Oftentimes, maintaining routines as simple as brushing your hair or teeth can improve sleep.

“Typically, every night I have a routine of washing my face and brushing my teeth,” Reeves said.

Many people turn to social media or television as a form of relaxation before they go to sleep. Sleep latency, length, and quality are all affected by the use of electronic devices at nighttime. Even so, many students continue to use these devices before bed.

“I always fall asleep to TikToks or cat purring ASMR,” Julie Reyes said, laughing.

Sal Reyes shared that they don’t have a regular nighttime routine, but they like to make sure that their school supplies are ready for the morning in case they have to leave in a rush.

“I don’t have any bedtime routines aside from making sure my tote bag is set for the next morning so I can head out immediately just in case,” Reyes said. “But I try to start my mornings by sitting in the sun for a few minutes at least.”

All in all, some routines work better for some people than others and it’s important for students to find a routine that works with their unique lifestyle.