As May comes to an end, we reflect on a month of celebration and recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. At PCC, this month offers an opportunity for students to reflect on and appreciate the diverse array of cultural elements that make up AAPI heritage from enticing cuisine to the nature and family dynamics of our classmates.

When the AAPI members of the student body were asked what their favorite part of their own culture was, cuisine was the quickest answer that came to mind. One of the most cherished aspects of AAPI culture is undoubtedly the culinary delights it offers. From savory flavors of Thai curry to the intricacies of sushi rolls, Asian cuisine is the feast for the senses. PCC student Misty Zhang said that Hot Pot is undoubtedly her most favorite.

“Many people also dont get how vast the selection is in Asian cuisines,” said Zhang. “Some dishes of a city can be more similar to the dishes of a neighboring country than they are to different regions within one country”.

Another integral part of AAPI culture is its societal dynamics. Reflecting on the rich history and diverse influences of the region, family is a strong theme that binds them together. Another AAPI cultural favorite is motivating each other within the community.

“Everybody likes to push each other to be better, it is definitely a hardworking culture and achievement oriented, always reaching higher regardless of how well you’re doing as well as any noodle dishes” said PCC student Andrew Lao.

This serves as a window and glimpse into what makes the AAPI community both complex but resilient. Another PCC student Kiona Baltazar spoke on the importance of family gatherings in AAPI culture.

“It is a beautiful thing that is widely overlooked,” said Baltazar. “It brings reassurance of love and community”.

As a Filipina, I second the strength that AAPI family dynamics hold in our upbringing. Navigating the intricacies of being deeply rooted by my academics and accomplishments has always been looked at in a somewhat negative light. Growing up in a Filipino family meant that I was enveloped with the value of respect, resilience and community being my guiding principles. The importance of education has always been emphasized and perhaps the greater way to be called ‘accomplished’ because it paves the way for my future successes.

To me this presents itself not as mental pressure, it truly just instilled discipline in me and a relentless drive to excel not only academically but in everything I did. Additionally, the communal spirit is inherent in Filipino culture and it provides me with a support system that stays as healthy motivation and encouragement. Though I do not let it mold my identity, the dynamic has equipped me with a driving perspective enabling me to know that life is demanding but is also giving.

Ultimately, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a time to embrace and appreciate the rich culture that surrounds us through our peers. Whether it’s through savoring mouth watering dishes, marveling at captivating art and the dynamics of the intimate in-betweens of AAPI households we can use this as an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of AAPI culture. As PCC students, let’s come together to honor and uplift the voice, stories and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, not just during this month, but every day of the year.

