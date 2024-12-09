Share:

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, Pasadena City College hosted an impactful event on the National Day of Mourning, giving a deeper understanding of Indigenous culture and the complex truths surrounding Thanksgiving. The event featured three speakers, Hector Perez-Pacheco, a community activist and organizer; Julia Perez-Pacheco, a Stanford student and advocate for Indigenous rights, and Yvette Montoya, a healer. Together, they led discussions and workshops that honored Native traditions while addressing the ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities.

The event began with a unique opening: everyone in attendance was invited to introduce themselves and share their backgrounds. This created an inclusive space where participants could connect with one another and reflect on their personal journeys and cultural heritages.

Following this, Julia Perez-Pacheco introduced the audience to the “Four Pillars” central to her activism within the Indigenous community. She emphasized the importance of these guiding principles in preserving cultural identity, advocating for justice, and promoting healing among Native populations. Julia also shared her personal journey as an activist, offering insights into the struggles and resilience of Indigenous peoples.

“I think it’s amazing to have teach ins and see different perspectives of so many indigenous people” Perez-Pacheco said

In a heartfelt moment, her father, Hector Perez-Pacheco, spoke proudly of his daughter’s activism and achievements. As a community organizer and father, he expressed his deep pride in his daughter’s dedication to the Indigenous community and how proud he was of her contributions to their shared community.

Hector Perez-Pacheco shared the importance of community organizing and solidarity. He emphasized the significance of passing down cultural knowledge to future generations, ensuring that the stories of Indigenous people are heard.

“It brings me a lot of joy and happiness that my daughters decided to take on the four pillars, as your going through life you set your example and work towards building awareness and conscious” Perez-Pacheco said proudly looking at his daughter in the audience and shares the first time when she wanted to speak at a conference that was addressing when families were separated at the border which resulted into kids being locked in cages.

He explained how the Indigenous community is welcoming and how everything and everyone around them are relatives, the animals, and other tribes were seen as family. When the pilgrims came they were welcomed, and the Indigenous people fed them and sheltered the pilgrims saving them from the cold winter.

“At first we gave food to them, then they started taking our food.” he stated and continued discussing how the pilgrims betrayed the tribe and resulted in King Phillips war.

Orazco, a member of the Native Indigenous advocacy group at PCC and who helped organize the event, briefly shared a powerful thought: “We as people of color, Indigenous Native folks, we carry generational trauma, much like our Black and Brown brothers and sisters,” he said, reflecting on the shared history of trauma that affects many communities of color.

Afterward, attendees participated in an intuitive workshop led by Yvette Montoya. The workshop explored “intuition zones,” areas within the body believed to carry the weight of generational traumas. Participants engaged in reflective exercises to identify and understand these emotions and imprints our ancestors left us.

This event was a reminder of the importance of acknowledging the historical truths of Thanksgiving.

Follow: