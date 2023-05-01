Pasadena City College Studio Jazz Singers and All-star combo band performed at Green Street Restaurant. The event was put together as part of their final by Mary Durst, the director of the Supper Club Show.

Mary Durst is a music professor at PCC. Her class meets every Wednesday night for three hours throughout the semester. Durst wants to allow her students to perform live for their final in order to grow their experience outside of the classroom.

“The live performance reinforces students to learn everything it takes to be a professional jazz performer,” Durst said. “It is not only jazz music, theory, techniques, but also the business aspect of it all.”

The musicians are learning jazz music as a style, series improv, and the business aspect of gigging. They get to learn how to work with musicians as well as simultaneously learn to work in a real gig environment which a lot of music students don’t get to experience outside of PCC.

While Mary has been teaching music theory for over 40 years, her unique student gigs did not start until the end of 2017, continuing each year since then.

Mary’s husband, Craig Durst, who is in charge of PCC’s jazz faculty, played saxophone with the jazz combo.

“We are real grateful for PCC because really not every school gives students the opportunity to do this because this is technically a field trip,” Durst said. “You [need] someone to approve it, and PCC does each time, which makes us all the more grateful.”

This year’s show was on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and it featured multiple jazz combos with keyboard, saxophone, drums, bass, and guitars. The studio jazz voice and combo band will feature many jazz classics and improve jazz as well.

Jennessa Steele, a student at PCC in the applied music program, is a vocalist in the vocal jazz combo class.

“This is my 3rd semester in private lessons with Mary and my 2nd time taking the vocal combo class,” Steele said. “Music 57 is a great class to take for singers who want to experience what it’s like, and how to approach performing with a live band. It helped me immensely in terms of creating charts, leading a band, as well as helping to connect with an audience.”

One of the things she appreciated most was the ability to bring in songs that she really enjoyed, regardless of it being a jazz standard. Durst will help her students find a way to make it swing.

“It can be a little intimidating bringing in a chart, but Mary offers office hours and will literally help you piece by piece to arrange your song,” Steele said. “This class is great because it prepares you for all of the things that can go right, and wrong during a live performance. Being able to experience that in a setting where you are supported by your professor and your peers really smoothes out the learning process and makes it enjoyable!”

Mary likes to give her students the opportunity to perform in a public setting in order to gain the experience and aspects of doing a live performance. Doing live performances not only benefits the performers, but the audience as well.

“Being physically close to the band and hearing firsthand how the players create and enhance the music gives audience members a personal experience they will never forget,” Durst describes.

Lionel Gomez, a second-year PCC student who was attending the event and reported how he felt.

“Usually when I listen to music it is always in the background and I am not necessarily concentrating so much on it, but at the Green Street Restaurant, the immediate access to the musicians captures all my attention and I fully try to keep track of everything in front of me,” Gomez captured.

While sitting down, Gomez also mentions that while listening to music, he often forgets what it takes for music to be recorded and made. Seeing the performers play, improvise, harmonize, and pioneer all their work made it seem all the more real.

“I found myself constantly watching over each beat on the drums and watching [Donelly] play his guitar strings,”Gomez added. “Seeing how each movement produced this sound that matched with the rest of the beats made me really put it all in perspective.”

Another PCC student, Lyra Amber, also came to show her support for the combo band. Amber is a first-year student at PCC and used to be a percussionist in her high school band.

“The way Kayson [the drummer] stayed on tempo and tune and harmonized with everyone else was super impressive. It almost makes me miss playing,” Lyra said.

Mary stated that she loves to use the Green Restaurant as her area for the performance each time because of the setting, scenery, people, and overall vibes.

“Green Street is a great place to perform, it’s a packed place and is much like a real gig. I had a great time playing, and although I was happy with my performance,” Steele said.