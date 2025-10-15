Share:

“Permanent revolution”, as coined by Friedrich Engels, is generally a concept far divorced from American action blockbusters, but Paul Thomas Anderson marries the two beautifully. ICE agents are threatened at gunpoint by a Black woman within the first ten minutes. Immigrants rally against swarming police in military fatigues and win. A cartoonishly evil Peter Thiel-like stand-in is shot by a teenager’s newfound love for her dad. And, it turns out, Anderson’s been hiding that he’s a great action director for decades, too!

Anderson has released what may be the first pro-socialist blockbuster since Pan’s Labyrinth. A rough adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, Anderson’s One Battle After Another adapts the political unrest of the 1980s to the modern day; this time, the Weather Underground-insert faction is led by Mexican immigrants, Jews, and Black men and women.

The title phrase, as namedropped by “Ghetto” Pat (Leonardo DiCaprio), is a statement of defiance. He pictures the French 75 as a burgeoning revolutionary group, actively bringing the fight to an oppressive government. They take the battles as they come, on their own terms. As he finds out over the next sixteen years, this is not sustainable. Unorganized political violence isn’t the one and only method of anti-fascist resistance.

“Ghetto” Pat exists in contrast to every other character. During the first act of the movie, he’s a genius bombmaker. To his wife, Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor), he’s boring and practical, and is abandoning the revolution to raise their kid. In reality, Perfidia has little attachment to any political cause, and is an adrenaline junkie who has an affair with the racist police colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), fulfilling his fetishization of Black women that goes hand in hand with white supremacism. This, ultimately, leads to the downfall of the entire French 75. Clinging to dated utopian socialism, quoting Gil Scott-Heron, and blowing up courthouses can only do so much. When Perfidia is caught, she abandons her ideology in a much more devastating way: telling them everything.

The second act of the film never lets up on the gas. We jump sixteen years later and see Pat, who has now changed his identity to “Bob Ferguson”, raising his child as a dysfunctional drug addict. To calm down, he smokes two joints and watches the political cult classic The Battle of Algiers. He can barely raise his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), who even has to make food for him. The pain of knowing Perfidia abandoned everyone for her own self-interest has shattered him, and his daughter thinks he is a paranoid schizophrenic.

Sensei Sergio St. Carlos (Benicio del Toro) is, arguably, the most effective in the fight against tyranny. A Mexican karate instructor in the fictional “sanctuary city” of Baktan Cross, he commands respect from both the children he teaches and the immigrants he shelters. He is responsible for the most active and material good in the city, assisting undocumented people in escaping the militaristic police force sent to deport or kill them.

“We’ve been laid siege for hundreds of years,” St. Carlos tells Pat. “Ocean waves.”

Sensei Sergio St. Carlos knows he cannot take the fight to the oppressors. Despite materially meaning the same thing as Pat’s “one battle after another”, his zen mantra of “ocean waves” places him on the defensive, trying to maintain a life for himself and his family in the midst of a fascist, white America. He gets undocumented Hispanic migrants jobs at factories and stores, and teaches self-defense to the vulnerable populace.

As ham-fisted of a “diversity as strength”-type character as “Mexican teacher of Japanese martial arts” sounds, St.Carlos is anything but a politically correct character. He does not fear violence, nor is he a moral arbiter; he gives Pat a rifle when Lockjaw’s police come to Baktan Cross, and he gets drunk to engage in a dangerous police chase. He’s a fan of the French 75, and expresses joy at “saving a 75’er twice in one day.” Even if they disagree on methodology, St.Carlos and Pat see eye-to-eye where it matters. They need each other to function politically. Pat’s dysfunction does not require one-sided assistance. A violent branch of revolution allows for the smaller-scale direct action and community organization.

This is to say nothing of the main plot: Willa is hunted by Lockjaw in an attempt to prove his racial purity for acceptance into the “Christmas Adventurers Club”, a neo-fascist secret club based on white supremacy, responsible for controlling sections of national policy, who come equipped with their own white supremacist dogwhistles and slurs. A techbro Thiel-analogue clad in Patagonia is sent out to kill Lockjaw, who is accused of being a race traitor. Anderson channels Catch Me If You Can and Vanishing Point for perfectly-shot action scenes intermingled with black comedy.

Chase Infiniti – whose full name is, incredibly, “Chase Infiniti Payne” – is a standout actress. Willa’s struggle and determination felt real enough that some people (that may or may not be reviewing this film) teared up during the reunion scene. She portrays the feeling of realizing your loser dad is actually really cool effortlessly, which is already a difficult thing to do in real life!

Despite the Christmas Adventurers ostensibly losing in the third act, nothing materially changes. Willa and Pat have furthered their bond, and Pat adopts modern technology. Is this too saccharine of an ending? Too real? The world the French 75 fought against sixteen years prior has changed little. Police still start false flags at protests, someone will fulfill Lockjaw’s position. Another billion to Israel.

The depiction of Lockjaw’s task force as a militarized police force in military fatigues is, above all else, shockingly prescient. Between filming and release, President Trump deployed the national guard as a politically motivated army into Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, D.C., and Memphis.

Despite how real and raw the analogues feel to many, conservative media critics have seen the movie as another symbol of political violence against the right-wing, leading to maybe the least self-aware pair of statements in any Fox News article to date:

“For this movie to make any sense at all, one has to believe the United States, today, right now, is a fascist dictatorship. That is not only a dangerous fallacy but, as we have found out recently, a deadly one. […],” said David Marcus, a journalist for Fox News. “The whole movie made me a little angry, but then I remembered that the Trump administration is cracking down on Antifa — today’s very real domestic terrorists — and maybe this will be a fun movie for them to watch once they are all in jail.”

If harsh critics of the movie are suggesting that America isn’t fascist, but throwing antifascists in prison is an excellent decision, it may be worth a watch, even if you don’t expect to like it.

Follow: