Friendship bracelets have taken many forms over the years. Whether you’re braiding embroidery floss or stringing beads, the sentiment behind a handmade gift for friends remains the same: you have given your time to make a creation for a friend you believe will be with you for life.

The recent trend of beaded friendship bracelets that spell out words became popularized with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with fans–called Swifties–exchanging bracelets with strangers they have something in common with, still a sign of friendship, even if they may never see them again. Now people exchange friendship bracelets at other kinds of events, but they can also be made as a personal gift for a longtime friend as well.

The First Year Experience (FYE) Pathways Center hopes that some of the people participating in their recent “Friendship Series” of events will make lasting friendships as they create things together, like friendship bracelets in their fourth event of the series that occurred during the afternoon of Thursday, May 22.

This series started on April 3 with a slime making event, and since then, they have had a painting event on April 22, Origami on May 5 and now the friendship bracelet event. Their next event is karaoke on May 28 from 2pm to 3pm and it all culminates in their end of year celebration on June 6 from 1-2.

For the Friendship Series specifically, the events are run by the student workers, who were the ones who came up with the events. It is their hope that these events will help the students build community, find belonging and create friendships with each other through participating in the activities.

This event has brought some students to the center for the first time. Destiny Martinez, a first semester cosmetology student said that she will definitely be attending more events next semester.

Diana Marie Steverson, another student who is a second year nursing student hadn’t really felt the need to use the FYE center previously, because she is a returning student. The friendship bracelet event ended up being her second in the series that she attended.

“I passed by one day on the way to class and I had seen the sign, so I was like, okay I’m gonna come for the origami,” said Steverson.

The goal of the Pathways Center is to help first year students navigate through the changes and challenges that college brings, though any students or non-students are welcome to come by and hang out. They have a large space with computers and space where students can come in and study, use the computers, and hang out. The center is monitored by FYE Support Leads such as Bri Martinez who are there to ensure that students have what they need.

“We also just wanted to be a place, being a first year is really scary, so having a space to study or do group projects,” said Martinez. “It’s a nice place where you can come and hang out in between classes and before work.”

They are hoping to have more events in the future, possibly including events that cater to students who work during the day and go to school at night.

“I think something that I’ve heard from discussing with the students, we need some events that are later in the day because we do have a large night student population,” said Richard Serrato, a student employee at the FYE center.

The remaining events will be in the Pathways Center in room V100.

