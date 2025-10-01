Share:

As Autumn peaks around the corner, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla swirl into a sickly sweet smell here in SoCal.

Cinnabon Swirl Pasadena opened on Colorado Boulevard, right across from PCC’s campus, on Aug. 27 and has since then offered a 10% discount for PCC students, who also happen to make up a majority of their staff.

Cinnabon Swirl is a co-branding of Cinnabon and Carvel, both owned by Go-To Foods that combines cinnamon buns and soft serve to create a new sweet escape. The Pasadena location is first-generation Latino owned by husband and wife Del and Laura Londono.

Londono explained, “They [Go-To Foods] actually brought [the Cinnabon Swirl idea] to our attention as an opportunity to bring this new concept to California, it’s the only one in California; trying to expand the reach of Cinnabon and then bring Carvel here to the west coast. So it’s kind of a good merger of those two iconic brands, we feel there would’ve been a good opportunity. It’s our community, we’re born and raised in Los Angeles, we live in the foothills, we thought this would be a great opportunity to bring this new concept.”

The duo made an appearance at this location’s grand opening on Friday, Sept. 5, which provided guests with a free Cinnabon crunch ice cream sandwich and other activities such as face painting, a balloon artist, and giveaways.

The Londonos prioritize community, having grown up in the area and now making efforts to give back with their successful business. “We offer student discounts to PCC and CalTech students. We are also beginning our fundraising efforts with the local schools” wrote L. Londono via Facebook on Sept 13. She later specified that the students can enjoy any menu items for 10% off.

Students may also see some familiar faces serving up their discounted sweet treats as well.

“Our employees are almost 90% PCC students.” says D. Londono.

Jocelyn Sanchez is an employee at Cinnabon Swirl who goes to PCC.

“I am a student at PCC and I also work next door; it is so fun if you need a job. This is like the best place, like not to pocket-watch but it has good pay and it’s not too bad.” commented Sanchez.

Can’t decide what to use your discount on? Well, Cinnabon Swirl is currently going viral on Tiktok for one of their many decadent desserts—The Bonini.

“It’s kind of a play on the traditional italian sandwich, panini, so you get the classic [cinnamon] roll, cut in half with a frozen soft serve disk, it’s pressed in a panini press, and it becomes like a sweet ice cream sandwich. And it holds its integrity, which is nice. So it’s gooey-ooey but it’s definitely something that holds its consistency. You can eat it as a sandwich.” said D. Londono.

The Bonini is by far the prized baby of Cinnabon Swirl, and for good reason. It is an elevated take on an ice cream sandwich. The outside crunch of the panini pressed cinnamon roll doesn’t take the soft fluffiness of the inside pastry dough away at all. And the inside vanilla soft serve isn’t overly melted, it’s consistency is perfect after being heated, it doesn’t make the pastry soggy. By no means is it mess free, but it’s definitely more worth it to eat than getting a plain ice cream cone. Hopefully in the future Cinnabon Swirl will consider having different ice cream centers be the center of the Bonini.

Want to keep it to the classics? They also have a wide range of cinnabons and ice cream creations.

The Cinnabon crunch ice cream sandwich is hand-sized with vanilla soft serve between two chocolate chip cookies and caramel shmear, rolled in cinnamon crunchies. The cookie-to-ice cream ratio creates a well balanced bite with the cookie edges and crunchies providing a crisp that contrasts the gooey center and ice cream, and the shmear hitting the palette shores like a caramel wave.

Speaking of ice cream, the Carvel soft serve is thicker than most soft serve found here on the West Coast, which makes sense as Carvel is primarily found on the East Coast. The pumpkin soft serve is their seasonal flavor. It’s almost like pumpkin pie but without the crust. The flavor of pumpkin isn’t overpowered by the spice at all, which is nice. As fall here in Pasadena is still pretty hot and humid it’s refreshing to have a cold cup of fall instead of a hot one.

The Londonos continue their efforts towards community this season, and will be hosting a fundraiser for Pasadena Humane on Sunday Oct. 5th from 3-9:00pm. They will host another fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 11th from 12-3:00pm for Frontline Relief Foundation to support communities impacted by the Eaton Canyon Fires. 20% of purchases will be donated to the supported organizations at each event.

