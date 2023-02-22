“Paper Doll Lina” by Robyn Lucas is a book about domestic violence and romance. Trigger warning: this book does get graphic. I would not recommend this book to anyone who is sensitive to domestic violence issues. This book is based on the author’s real-life story.

This book is important because so many people deal with the intersection of love and domestic violence. This book educates you on red flags to spot that may be the beginning of domestic abuse.

The abuse starts off small, from unkind words to bruises, and emotional scars. Lina has always dreamed of the perfect marriage, she’s a stay-at-home mom with two incredibly talented teenagers. Her kids create a website that revolves around giving people motivation to exercise, the website is very popular and is featured on tv shows and commercials. Yet somehow her husband David finds a way to make everything good seem bad.

David is verbally abusive, he calls her fat and tells her to lose weight. He says that she is useless and lazy, that he shouldn’t have married her, and that she would be nothing without him. Slowly he becomes more demanding, not allowing her to buy anything without being watched. She can’t go anywhere without him seeing her location, she cut off many friends because David brainwashed her and convinced her they were not good friends.

David wants another baby but Lina does not want to be pregnant again. He squeezes her arm to the point where she has bruises and tells her that she will go to her next IVF appointment if he has to drag her there himself. Another form of abuse occurs when David wants to be intimate but Lina says she is tired, David does not listen and she gives in. She wants to leave for many reasons but she’s scared. She doesn’t want her kids to not have a father figure.

Over time she begins to believe the things David says, she believes she is nothing without him. She tells herself that she should be grateful that someone as successful as David married her. She wants to save her marriage, save her kids, and save herself. But she realizes if she wants to save her kids and save herself that means she cannot save her marriage. While this is happening, Lina chit-chats with a famous actor named Noah while her kids are featured on a talk show. They slowly build a friendship, and she realizes how abusive her husband is by seeing how gentle and caring Noah is.

Lina begins to make a plan as to how she can leave her husband. One day, David smashes her laptop and drags her across the room while she was on facetime with Noah. The police arrive at her door, but this cop knew David personally. The cop plays favorites and looks the other way.

This book is truly a roller coaster of emotions. Lina finally has a plan to make people believe her husband is abusive but her plan almost kills her. She gives David divorce papers and he becomes angry and violent. He strangles her to the point where she can’t breathe. what he doesn’t know is that cameras and paparazzi are outside and they saw the whole thing. Lina wakes up in the hospital. The book ends with David and Lina separated. Lina and her kids are living in a peaceful condo, and as she is watching tv, she sees Noah promoting a charity that supports women escaping from domestic violence.

A real-life example can be beneficial to anyone who may not be aware of what domestic violence looks like, or someone who has experienced domestic violence and wishes to feel a sense of community. Pick up this book and learn how to spot abuse and red flags in a relationship.