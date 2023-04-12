Sea otters were found dead off the coast of California due to a rare strain of bacteria, leading to questions about the future of the ecosystem, and how it will impact humans.

The deadly parasite in question is known as Toxoplasma, which kills sea mammals and may pose a potential threat to humans. Sea otters are exposed to this parasite by eating clams and other filter-feeding invertebrates. This parasite is found in cats’ feces, meaning that trash that’s made it to the ocean has further endangered not only sea otters but all sea mammals. It’s most concerning for otters, however, as they’re at critically low levels.

Biology Professor Erika Catanese weighs in on this subject, speaking on how bacteria and viruses function in nature. She explains how bacteria and viruses are well adapted to a changing environment because they replicate rapidly in a short period of time. She also explains the impending impacts that it carries for us.

“Zoonotic diseases are those which can pass from one species to another and are not uncommon,” Catanese says. “Humans being animals means that we are susceptible to many different infections when in contact with hosts. It means that we must keep an eye on this particular strain and do further research. It means the public needs to be aware of not touching dead sea mammals, but instead report them. This is the current protocol for West Nile Virus, which most of the public has heard at least a little referencing.”

She explains that we shouldn’t be afraid of the rise in bacteria, but rather, cautious. As the rise in bacteria reaches new levels, this could pose a threat to the ecosystem and humanity. As of right now, however, we’re in a waiting period.

“Only time will tell if it can be contained,” Catanese states. “We can’t stop evolution and our life support system is currently under climate and pollution assault. We are in the 6th mass extinction since life on this planet began. Perhaps sea otters will go extinct despite the grand efforts to recover their species from past hunting and habitat destruction.”

The ecosystem is under attack, which has lasting effects for the overall ocean environment. Without the kelp forest, many species will disappear entirely, and many products we use and consume will immediately disappear. The disappearance of the kelp forest will also cause erosion, putting seaside communities at risk.

Catanese weighs in on this, stating, “As sea otter populations decline, the giant kelp forest will disappear, taking down all the biodiversity along with it. Sea otters are grand ecosystem engineers. Without them, the ecosystem will collapse.”

Overall, the state of the otter population is close to a crisis, as its eventual decline means the decline of ocean life and biodiversity in general. This is an issue that we need to keep a close eye on, as it could soon impact human beings in detrimental ways.