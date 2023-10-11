Although “Exorcist: Believer” will never take the place of the original “Exorcist”, it is a very close second. The acting was top notch, the effects were spectacular, and the story behind how the possession came to be was fantastic.

The director of this film, David Gordon Green, has quite a good amount of experience in the horror world. He was also the director of the reboot of “Halloween” in 2018, “Halloween Kills” in 2021, and “Halloween Ends” in 2022. While it was definitely a slight step away from some of the older movies he’s done like “Pineapple Express”, he brought “The Exorcist: Believer” to life, and really stayed true to the original. Green is also in pre-production for the next movie in the series, “The Exorcist: Deceiver”, slated to come out in 2025.

In the 1973 original, we follow a mother and young girl, Regan MacNiel, dealing with demonic forces that are possessing her and their attempt to perform an exorcism through two Catholic priests.

While I won’t spoil what happens in the film, it is a well-deserved, cult classic in the horror world because of its subtle use of suspenseful terror. The film does not solely rely on jumpscares to rattle the audience, but uses psychological terror and an uneasy atmosphere to make audiences truly scared, a tactic that is used in the 2023 reprise as well.

Ellen Burstyn, who has a very iconic role from the first “Exorcist” to now returns to the madness! The nostalgia was absolutely flowing when she was presented to the audience. Burstyn plays Chris MacNeil, the mother from the original film. Throughout the small portion she was in the film, it was wonderful with her going into depth about how her daughter’s possession in the original “Exorcist” affected her, and the fact that she didn’t know where her daughter was so many years later. Seeing her make an appearance, although brief, gave me absolute chills! She really brought herself back to the role from the original.

In the film, a next door neighbor explained how she had heard about Regan MacNeil, and how her mom reached out to a priest to perform an exorcism. The main character, played by Leslie Odom Jr. does research into her, and gets in contact with her to find how to help his daughter. She describes how it’s not just one religion, or one person that can do the exorcism, but how everyone has their own belief system and combine, accomplish banishing the demons. Burstyn as MacNeil is quite a large plot point in the movie, even for the little amount of time she is in it.

Those who appreciate the original “Exorcist” will be blown away by the notable appearance at the very end of the new film, but the only way to find out what that could be is to go watch it!

There are a few parts of the movie that are slightly distracting, such as the storyline behind the two main kids’ possession, the usage of voice actors for the demon voices doesn’t always match up with the mouth movements. Otherwise, the film is spectacular.

This film on opening weekend grossed $27.2 million, out performing “Saw X,” “PAW Patrol”, and “The Creator” by over $10 million.

All in all, the film is absolutely worth it to see even for the pure nostalgia for the series. If you have a Friday night free, no plans, and are a fan of horror flicks, a definite must-see!