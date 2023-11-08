Following a successful prison break from a Kastovian gulag, a former terrorist is let loose unto the world. The danger of another World War looms heavy over everyone’s heads and leaves one question… where is Makarov?

“Modern Warfare III” picks up hot off the heels of last year’s “Modern Warfare II,” and follows Task Force 141’s attempts to stop Vladimir Makarov and his Konni Group from instigating a global conflict between the East and West. The game also includes a few supporting characters from “MWII” including Shadow Company commander Phillip Graves and his backer U.S. General Shepherd, Urizikstan Liberation Fighter Farah Karim, and her right-hand guy Alex Keller.

The campaign alternates perspectives among the core members of TF141 including Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley, and SAS demolitionist John “Soap” MacTavish, as well as the aforementioned Commander Karim in her home country of Urzikstan.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, in conjunction with Infinity Ward and Treyarch, “MWIII” represents the first time a direct sequel was released in the following year after its predecessor in the franchise’s 20-year history. While by no means anything new for the game industry, the fact that this one came out so quickly after the previous one shows in its quality and length.

While the “Call of Duty” franchise campaigns are usually known for being fairly linear, this game has brand new “Open-Combat missions.” These are in essence, open-world missions where the player is given a list of objectives with no direct path to complete them. Whether you prefer to head straight in, guns blazing, or work from a distance and take out targets one by one, the game supports both very easily.

Although these missions are a good distraction from the linear nature of previous campaigns, their novelty wears off by the third or fourth mission. Instead of feeling like a refreshing break, the game uses them wherever they see fit and it makes certain missions awkward to play. Take one of the missions in the latter part of the game, “Highrise” for example. This specific one sees Gaz rushing through an abandoned apartment building in an attempt to capture a high-ranking Konni official. The issue here lies in the fact that its layout is already incredibly linear due to its setting, which means that the features of ziplining and rappelling don’t contribute anything. Also, the stealth mechanics don’t function properly because there is only one direction. Up.

Though a follow-up to “MWII,” this game’s narrative hardly goes anywhere and begins to flounder about halfway through the already short runtime. By the time Makarov had bombed a Russian military base and pinned a plane hijacking on the ULF, the story devolves into a wild goose chase that leaves the characters no closer to capture than when they started. This culminates in quite possibly one of the worst decisions made in recent memory with this franchise.

The final mission of the game, “Trojan Horse,” takes place in the Channel Tunnel which connects England and France via the English Channel. There, Makarov attempts to detonate explosives to collapse the tunnel, trapping the unknowing civilians deep under the water. While TF141 is able to defuse the situation, it’s not without loss. Makarov catches the characters off guard and shoots Soap in the head. This comes along as both a shock with a certain air of frustration as he was just re-introduced in last year’s game. Whereas the original “Modern Warfare 3” (released in 2011) also knocked Soap off the board, this doesn’t feel as earned. Players had been with Soap since his introduction in 2007’s “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” and had seen and grown with Soap as a character. And while not without their best efforts withstanding, this game just doesn’t reach the same emotional highs that the original pulled off flawlessly.

Despite all of these flaws and its shorter-than-normal length, my experience with the game on Xbox Series X was a fairly fun time that builds further on the lore established by “Modern Warfare” (2019). While by no means a perfect entry into the series, the story is sure to give people a nice dose of the shooter series that they know and love.

“Modern Warfare III” releases this Friday, Nov 10, and is playable on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.