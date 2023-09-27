Gone are the days of Mitski being “The Only Heartbreaker.” Her seventh studio album, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We” was released earlier this month and she has transformed her work from dancebeat heartaches into an overflowing melancholy of love.

For fans of Mitski, this album announcement came as a surprise. Four years earlier, she deleted her social media and appeared to be done with music. However, Mitski was contractually obligated by her record label to release one more album. In October 2021, the first single for the album “Laurel Hill” was released. In the song “Working for the knife”, Mitski expresses her exhaustion with her life as a musician. “I used to think I’d be done by 20. Now at 29, the road ahead appears the same.”

Mitski is a very private person and after the release of “Laurel Hell,” it seemed like she would finally get her wish to disappear into the abyss and be free of her stardom. And then suddenly, she renewed her contract with her label Dead Oceans. In a newsletter to her fans she said, “Ultimately, I recognized that I really want to keep making music, and I’m willing to take the difficult stuff with the wonderful stuff — like any job, or relationship, or worthwhile thing in life.”

“The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We” is by far quieter and warmer than all of Mitski’s previous records. The pop synths that were prominent in “Laurel Hill” and “Be The Cowboy” have been replaced with a steel guitar and a piano. The screams and distortion from “Bury Me At Makeout Creek” or “Puberty 2” are now a church choir and ethereal orchestral build. Yet Mitski’s agony, exhaustion, and yearning still reach out of every lyric and chord.

While there are deeply tragic lyrics entangled throughout the album, they all bring together different forms of love. ‘Heaven’ and ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ are both slow-dance love songs you could imagine at a wedding. ‘Star’ has lyrics overflowing with love until it explodes, crescendoing into the sky. “To live for someone / that love is like a star / It’s gone, we just see it shining / ’cause it’s traveled very far.”

In a time where audiences want to deeply connect with artists by obsessively deciphering lyrics to expose a musician’s personal life or argue about a secret puzzle that’s hidden just for them to figure out; Mitski is simply showcasing her craft as a storyteller. She is vocal about these songs not being entirely autobiographical and has been posting a collection of behind-the-song videos on YouTube for this album.

But despite knowing better, I am also guilty of wanting to read her lyrics as personal confessions. Perhaps it’s the connection I have to Mitski being half-Asian, half-White like her. In an interview with NPR Mitski said, “I am an other in America, even though I am American. And I almost feel like a majority of Americans are actually other, and that’s kind of what makes America what it is.” This new album takes influence from country music and western films to ask the question, what is american identity? Can it look like Mitski? Can it look like me?

Mitski has been describing this as her most American album and you can hear America’s influence, especially in the song “Buffalo Replaced.” Her lyrics describe the vastness of the American plains with the destruction of the Industrial Revolution. “Freight train stampedin’ through my backyard. It’ll run across the plains like the new buffalo replaced.” It’s not a country song, but it certainly reads like one.

If you fell in love with Mitski because she went viral, you’ll probably still find a way to meme this album (you’re so fast, TikTok.) If you are a Mitski die-hard, you’ve already listened to it for two weeks straight. And If you are searching for a piece of American identity through music, maybe you’ll find it lost somewhere in this inhospitable place Mitski has created.