Exquisite masquerade masks were offered at the entrance from inside the CC Building. As guests went deeper into the room, they could see that there was enough food to feed an enormous crowd of people. When the lights were turned off, the music only got louder. On Friday, April 25th, the International Student Center held their International Masquerade Ball, with the promise of an enchanting night, masks, and mystery.

Prior to the event’s occurrence, small purple posters around the school invited students to attend the uniquely themed party. They read, “Step into a world of enchantment, where masks hide secrets, and every moment is steeped in mystery. Dress in your most elegant attire and put on a mask to conceal your identity. Prepare for an evening filled with music, dancing, and unforgettable memories.”

The green and black curtains lining the Creveling Lounge hid the room’s boring gray walls. The decor was dramatic and added a hint of nostalgia that could remind visitors of a high school dance. Cathy Chen, an educational advisor at the International Student Center, explained that that’s what she was going for.

“I wanted our international students to get a sense for the traditional American school dance,” Chen explained. “Here, we start going to dances in elementary school. We wanted the international students to get to experience that as well.” She explains that she also researched decor ideas, choosing dark green, and black to match the masquerade theme.

According to Chen’s RSVP list, about 40 students came to the event, but throughout the event, there managed to be at least a few people on the dance floor. A few students attended in costume, while most opted to dress in 21st century formal wear. The music was a mix of requests and early 2010’s pop hits. The event’s DJ was DJ Cat, who Chen found through a recommendation.

A few students spoke about how they heard about the event. Student Kyle Bevan had seen a poster on campus.

“I figured, ‘why not?” Bevan said, shrugging.

“Accounts on Instagram reposted the flyer, so my friends and I decided to check it out,” said Rebecca Marie Roberts, another student who attended the masquerade.

A small area in a corner of the room provided an informal “VIP lounge” for students to go after dancing. These black couches with a leather-like texture were not frequented by many students, with Chen adding that they were for “sitting, eating there, chit-chat.” Chen said that for previous International Student Center events, they have not had a VIP lounge before. “ I wish that it was more utilized,” she commented, noting that she did see a few students visiting this area throughout the event.

The provided food, catered by PCC’s own Primo Nosh, included penne pasta with a red sauce, chicken pesto, garlic bread, stromboli, and a mixed salad without dressing. Beverages included iced tea and lemonade in dispensers, plus Target’s Good & Gather water in a plastic jug.

As danceable tracks played through the speakers, students mingled and took photos with the props lining the photo booth. The available props ranged from masks to attachable angel wings, devil horns, top hats, and fake $100 bills, plus a prop gun that would shoot the fake $100 bills at the click of a button. The photographer would dance along to the music in between the selfies and flashes. According to Chen, this photo booth service has been used by the school before.

Dance was central to the evening’s activities. In the event’s final hour, nearly the entire crowd gathered in a large circle to dance and cheer each other on.

“I’m having a blast,” said Bevan, when asked how he felt about the event and overall ambiance.

When asked about the possibility of a similar event occurring next year, Chen answered that she doesn’t know yet. “I want to,” she answered. “I want to do something fun for the students in the spring, like a fun event.” Chen added that last year, there had been a spring formal for the international students, which had a turnout of about 100 students. Funding is an issue, according to Chen. “The funding that we’re using this year and last year was from the Community Excellence Grants, and it does run out after two years,” she explained.

Chen was satisfied with the attendance at the event. “I think considering what’s going on with 2025, I was very happy that we had the turnout that we had.” She adds that she had many students who approached her to tell her “that they had a blast.”

The aim of the event, Chen explains, was for students to just have fun. “Make new friends, domestic and other international students, have fun, let loose…you’re masking yourself. Nobody knows who you are, you can go all crazy dancing if you want to, right? Just have fun, enjoy themselves. That’s our ultimate goal.”

