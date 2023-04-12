The Mario franchise has come a long way from a simple Donkey Kong arcade game. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” does a fantastic job of displaying every aspect of the Nintendo universe, from the comedy to the animation, to the soundtrack, there was no visible weak spot.

Recently after quitting their steady plumbing job, Mario and Luigi,who are played by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, test their luck and attempt to start their own plumbing company. With hardly any success and limited external support, the brother duo were hungry to prove themselves worthy of the community’s respect. In downtown Brooklyn, the city was suffering from a massive sewer malfunction, and in their efforts, the pair were sucked in by a warp pipe and found themselves lost in a brand new, and unfamiliar world.

In this foreign land, Mario found himself in, he was informed by his self-proclaimed best friend, Toad and Princess Peach (Keegan Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy) that the obsessive tyrant Bowser (Jack Black) is quickly approaching to conquer and rule their entire world. So with little to no preparation, the trio looked to join forces with Donkey Kong played by Seth Rogen to stop the Koopa clan before it’s too late.

A massive concern going into this film was the choice and quality of the voice acting, especially with such big characters like Mario. Oftentimes actors either seamlessly fit into their roles, while others are a very clear sore spot. However, in this film, the casting choices were spot-on, as everyone voiced their roles exceptionally well. Chris Pratt, Seth Rogan, and Jack Black were a few of the many impressive voices used to feature these classic characters.

Another common criticism that animated films run into is both creating, and displaying new and fun storylines. Family-friendly movies often reuse common plotlines that audiences might already be familiar with. However, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” had its fair share of surprises and curveballs to avoid being too predictable. It was followed by a safe amount of humor that every Mario fan regardless of age could enjoy.

A clear standout in this film was the soundtrack done by Brian Tyler that contained nearly 40 songs from all walks of Mario’s screen time. From his time in an arcade cabinet to his most recent outings on the Nintendo Switch, not a single song missed a beat.

The feeling that this movie elicited while watching was spellbinding. At times, it feels like you’re at home in the family room playing as Mario, rather than sitting in the theater. In one of the earlier scenes, the two brothers are running across the city to assist their first customers and Mario is leading the way, jumping and ducking through construction. Luigi struggles to keep up, as he comes in and out of the left side of the screen.

The scenes leading up to the climax felt even more like a video game, except this time, instead of resembling a Super Mario game, “Mario Kart” was referenced. Some characters created their own gliding cars, then battled and raced each other on the Rainbow Road. Every element, power up, and boost you can think of were all shown and used.

Illumination, the animation company that produced this movie, has been on a streak of releasing high quality animated films. Their latest movie will find itself up at the top with other hits like “Despicable Me” and “Secret Life of Pets”. The consistent use of vibrant colors combined with likable characters voiced by fan favorite celebrities seems to do the trick bringing in high volume viewership for each release.

Early signs are pointing towards “The Super Mario Bros” being one of their best releases yet. It sold an estimated $377 million worldwide in the first 5 days which is the biggest opening for any animated film.

This movie deserves to be seen by everyone. Fan-loved characters are featured on the big screen, creating fun for the whole family. Moments like Bowser obsessing over Peach, to Toad’s comic relief provide plenty of opportunity to fall in love with the film. Make sure to go power up with Mario and Luigi in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.