Astrology is all about the moon’s orientation towards different constellations in the sky, and how this creates a gravitational pull towards the earth. The moon being in a certain sign refers to the moon being positioned towards that constellation.

This March urges us to take a fresh start. The New Moon recently occurred in Pisces, meaning the moon was positioned towards the constellation known as Pisces. This welcomes new beginnings. Anything that gets us out of our routine is welcomed!

On March 12, Jupiter will form a conjunction with Chiron, meaning it aligns perfectly with it. Chiron used to be classified as an asteroid, but now is known to be a minor planet, or large comet. By forming a conjunction, their energies align, which causes certain properties to be more prominent, as the pull they have towards the earth results in certain traits to be more true.

This specific pull gives a need for greater understanding, awareness, and healing. Anything that holds you back will be forgotten during this period of time, and negative attitudes will be shed. Personal demons will be dealt with, along with asserting more boundaries.

The last quarter moon occurs on Tuesday, March 14. This shows a “crisis of consciousness” which prepares us for the New Moon, where something new will be born again. Rather than starting something new, we should finish what we’ve already begun.

This phase of the moon affects people who are Geminis, Virgos, Sagittariuses, and Pisces the most. This is because the moon is sitting at a certain location that places it near these signs; it changes every 30 days.

This week, the sun is in Pisces, Mercury is in Pisces, Venus is in Aries, and Mars is in Gemini.

The sun represents oneself, one’s will, and your soul’s purpose. Mercury represents communication, memory, and transportation. Venus represents love, personal taste, and relationships. Mars represents how you deal with conflict, energy, and desire. Sexual desires are ruled by Mars, as is anger.

The Sun being in Pisces means we are less motivated to do things. We are guided by an idea of the universe falling into place, similar to a “what happens, happens,” attitude. We give people the benefit of the doubt during this time and tend to ignore problems, hoping they will work out on their own.

Mercury in Pisces represents more imagination than usual. Since it represents communication, it determines how we understand our emotions.

Venus in Aries means that love is spontaneous, impatient, and not caught up in the past.

Mars in Gemini means that it’s a great time to work towards achieving goals. Words are direct and clever. Dreams should be taken seriously during this time, as one’s life direction is being determined.

Anyone who’s wary of new beginnings shouldn’t worry, as things will be shaken up in another month. Astrology is constantly changing, so what was true this month won’t be next month, as the moon moves to new constellations, creating new predictions for us here on earth.