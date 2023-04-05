Depending on what you’ve seen, heard, or done, there is no shortage of words you can put after that to complete the sentence. Is dating simple or complicated, are relationships more fun or exhausting, does your partner bring more joy or pain, is this game really worth playing?

Regardless of what stage or position of dating you find yourself in, there isn’t a book with instructions or a person you can just ask or look to find the answers. There are so many different things to factor in, think about, and consider, and with seemingly everyone, (regardless of their success) starting a relationship advice podcast it’s getting harder and harder to even think for yourself.

The first step in breaking down these complex situations is to set your boundaries and ask yourself the simple questions. Things such as identifying your red and green flags and the qualities you would like your partner to have. What are some things you’ve experienced in the past that you want to relive, and what are some you would rather not be reminded of. Simple but crucial questions could help manage the complicated practice of dating.

Second-year student Melissa Pimentel, who is a dental hygienist major, is currently single by choice and has decided for the moment she should focus on her top priorities before adding something else to her plate.

“Although I am open-minded to meeting a potential partner, I feel that I would rather stay single to fully get to know myself before jumping into a committed relationship,” Pimentel said. “I am very satisfied with my choice because I know I don’t need a romantic partner right now and I find fulfillment in other areas of my life!”

Recently on social media the concept of red and green flags have taken over dating conversations. These are terms to describe what you or others believe to be early signs of impending danger or potential success in that area. The topic can be tedious but it doesn’t mean that it’s useless. More times than not the signs of what is to come can be shown very early from someone in any type of relationship, and if it’s ignored or brushed aside there is a chance that it can come back in bigger and harsher ways.

Pimentel also explained her thoughts on what she considers to be a red flag, and why it can lead to it becoming a potential deal breaker.

“If someone has poor communication and puts no effort into planning dates, but expects the benefits of a committed relationship, it’s a whole walking red flag,” Pimentel said. “My biggest deal breaker is someone who takes days to reply to a message! I understand people are busy and it can be difficult to reply to a message but once it’s over 2-3 days of no response, it’s a no go for me!”

Reanna Aviles is also a second year student, currently studying Chicano Studies, and has been in a relationship for almost a year. She shared some of the green flags she noticed in her partner early on in their journey.

“One of the first few green flags I saw in my partner was that he owned a dog and it wasn’t like the family dog, it was his own dog that he adopted from a friend,” Aviles said. “I feel like when someone has an animal, it shows a lot of responsibility and care towards animals and can be reflected towards humans. He would also post about his dog a lot and still does. Another green flag was that he loved drinking coffee and lattes, especially with oat milk. I’ve come across a lot of cis-men who don’t like coffee and prefer regular milk. It was also just another thing we had in common.”

One aspect that is often overlooked is that even when relationships end on a bad note, it doesn’t mean there aren’t potential lessons to be learned. There could be positive experiences that have taken place that could be useful to have in future relationships.

While Pimentel is not seeking out a partner, she acknowledges that even though her past relationship had its flaws, it also had its positives that she would like to see again in the future.

“In my past relationship, I loved how attentive, trusting, and appreciative my partner was,” Pimentel said. “I knew that no matter what, they would be able to hold it down and respect our relationship as far as loyalty. He was an amazing photographer and he would always want me behind the camera which made me feel like someone’s muse. It was nice that we were each other’s creative outlet and we were able to express ourselves freely.”

Again there is no rulebook, cheat codes, or bulletproof procedures when it comes to having a successful dating life. Throwing yourself into the game, making decisions on the fly, and seeing what comes from it is a lot of what this game entails. The most important factor is finding out what works for you and makes you the most comfortable. With social media captivating more people than ever, it becomes easier and easier to be fed confusing or misleading information especially on this topic.

Aviles pointed out one of the biggest misconceptions she’s seen and heard from social media and shared her beliefs on why that may not be the best mindset to have or act on.

“I definitely think there are big misconceptions about dating such as the saying, if they wanted to, they would,” Aviles shared. “Even I used to think that not everyone is the same or has the same dating history. It’s really just about communicating your feelings, your desires, your wants, and needs and so much more. Your partner can’t read your mind and we all go through our hardships, emotionally or mentally. Sometimes we can’t afford to spoil others with big and expensive gifts or go out to fancy dinners every weekend, it’s all about compromise too.”

It’s important to remember the game doesn’t simply end once you find a partner and decide to potentially have a label. That’s simply just the next level on the journey. New adventures and different situations that weren’t previously available and unlocked yet. A common dilemma that is a silent threat in some relationships revolves around the topic of maintaining the energy that was shown in previous stages. Aviles gave her personal thoughts on what she believes keeps her relationship from becoming too stagnant.

“I think what makes and keeps a relationship thriving and sustainable is communication,” Aviles said. “Like I said in my last response, your partner can’t read your mind. If you’re upset then you should express that immediately and you and your partner can find a solution to why you’re upset, or the problem you two are having in the relationship. Another thing are boundaries, you just gotta be straight up and tell your partner what you like and don’t like in a relationship. Always set boundaries with other people”.

Comparing the practice of dating to a game seems like an understatement considering what could be at stake and how big of a part it plays in our lives. But, seeing how the results vary based on who’s playing, the decisions that they make, with continuous levels and experiences waiting to be unlocked and available, it’s hard to say that isn’t what dating is.