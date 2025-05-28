Share:

Rows of veterans, students, faculty, and family members gathered beneath the warm spring sun to honor the fallen heroes of the United States as the PCC Veterans’ Club President, Jason Morales, stood at the front of the crowd.

“So as you enjoy this weekend, spending precious moments with family, friends, decompressing from school,” said Morales. “Please take a moment to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices that made these freedoms possible.”

On Thursday, May 22, at the PCC Memorial Wall, the PCC Veterans’ Club held a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony where people of all backgrounds came to show their appreciation for the nation’s veterans. Multiple people spoke at the event including PCC Superintendent President, Dr. José Gomez who spoke about the importance of “honoring the debt” and acknowledging the fact that “freedom is never free.”

“We honor it when we exercise our right to vote. In today’s climate it might feel easier to disengage. But our fallen heroes fought not for silence or surrender, but for a vibrant democracy, one that depends on participation and the pursuit of a more perfect union,” Gomez stated.

Following Gomez was the guest speaker for the event, Carlos “Tito” Altamirano. Altamirano is a PCC alum and faculty member as well as a veteran. He spoke a bit about his journey through the Marine Corps but his focus centered around the silent suffering that many veterans endure post-combat. Altamirano discussed friends he’s lost after returning home from combat and his own personal struggles throughout that process, such as grieving his best friend Leo. He emphasized the importance of not only remembering, but living for those we have lost.

“So today, as you remember the fallen, whether they died in combat or in the silence afterward, I ask you to do one thing; don’t just remember, but live in the honor. Speak their names and talk to someone because healing doesn’t come from hiding. It comes from community, from love, from Americans,” Altamirano said.

Altamirano isn’t the only one who feels the importance of living for the lost and finding community to lean on. Joseph Amador, a PCC faculty member, alum, and veteran shared his thoughts on what his community means to him.

“I realized that’s my community too. When I got to PCC out of the military, I didn’t want to be anywhere close to anything with the military. But I have quickly realized that, you know, that was where I needed to be,” Amador said.

