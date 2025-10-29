Share:

After a 2 year hiatus, Pokemon officially returns with their brand new title “Legends Z-A”. Set in the fictional Lumiose City (inspired by France), players enroll in a tournament dubbed the Z-A Royale. There they meet new friends and catch Pokemon in areas dubbed wild zones while trying to make their way to rank A. Along the way they are caught up in a mystery involving a pokemon named Zygarde and help a detective named Emma solve the case.

A big positive is character customization being drastically improved here compared to previous games. Players can be on the customization and shops screen for hours, consumed by the various options for their character. They are given the option to pick anything, varying from race, gender, and even little details like face markings. A welcome change is the variety of clothing options available for players who want their character to perfectly embody themselves.

Another fun aspect is the Z-A battle royale occurring once the in-game clock strikes night. Players are given a fun option of sneaking around the city, ambushing, or hiding from trainers looking to battle. It can be very startling, as trainers can be anywhere, varying from rooftops, alleyways, and even sewers. However, it can also be seen as a negative, with some battles occurring in small spaces, making them feel crowded.

In one instance, an enemy Pokémon fell off a roof during a battle because there was no space for it to dodge an attack. The battle grew more frustrating as the player and Pokémon had to jump down after them, only for the battle to reset. This is because battles have a distance where, if players stray too far, the game views it as a forfeit, requiring players to restart the match. These battles are a fun concept, but definitely need to be planned a lot better if fights are to occur in such confined areas.

As for Lumiose City itself, the city and wild zones are fun to roam around in, with players finding themselves there for hours. The Pokémon this time are more creatively scattered around the map, either up in trees, digging through garbage, sitting on lamp posts, or even on the riverbank. It gives more credence to the game wanting to make the city more lively, allowing the player to explore wherever they want.

A negative is that in order to explore Lumiose City, players are held hostage with lengthy tutorials on catching and battling. This can be frustrating for players, bringing their gameplay to a screeching halt and having them mash the A button to get through dialogue they already know. The game would benefit more by featuring a “skip tutorial” button and leaving the option open for players who would like to go back if they get lost.

The story itself is pretty fun, as the game has players in more of a detective role, which has not been done in the franchise before. There are over 100 cases for players to get involved in throughout the game. Many missions were optional, which was a nice touch for those who wanted to proceed through the story quicker or choose to save them for the post-game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A has a great story and lively city, with some issues, but overall it is a fun experience for people of all ages.

