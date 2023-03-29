Lana Del Rey née Elizabeth Grant’s ninth studio album titled “Did You Know that There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?”, released March 24, 2023, is proving to be her most vulnerable album in her over a decade-long career.

Those unfamiliar with Del Rey may look at the abnormally long and somewhat cryptic album title and subsequent song and be deterred, while fans would expect no less from the singer-songwriter. The song “Did You Know that There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?” Which was the first single released off of the album on Dec 7, 2022, asks an intriguing and genuine question. For most, the answer is no. The tunnel to which Del Rey dedicates her first single is the abandoned Jergins Tunnel in Long Beach, California. What was once a popular underground passage for pedestrians to get to the beach is now an abandoned Long Beach relic. Lana describes the tunnel as having “Mosaic ceilings, painted tile on the wall. Handmade beauty sealed up by two man-made walls,” and poses the question, “When’s it gonna be my turn?”, begging listeners “Don’t forget me, like the tunnel under Ocean Blvd.” The fear of being forgotten is not a new concept in Lana’s discography, in fact, it was her song “Young and Beautiful” written for the 2013 film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” that asked listeners “Will you still love me when I’m no longer young and beautiful?”

It was this first single that showed fans that this was not going to be an ordinary pop/alt album. With a total of three singles released before the album it was already becoming evident that these songs were not meant to be played on the radio or made to target any certain audience. This album was made for nobody but Lana herself and fans and critics were either going to get it or they weren’t.

The second single off the album which was released on Feb 14, 2023 is titled “A&W” which is an acronym for American Whore. The seven minute song dives into her attempting to understand her often depicted “other woman” type role in romantic relationships and ends in a wild acceptance that, “It’s not about havin’ someone to love me anymore, no this is the experience of bein’ an American whore.” What starts as a folk ballad quickly takes listeners by surprise as the song turns into a pop/trap track at the four minute mark. The last three minutes consist of Del Rey committing herself to the role that society has given her and informing her suspected lover that “Your mom called, I told her, you’re fuckin up big time.” There is admittedly a certain savvy in this song being released on Valentine’s day.

The third and final single to be released is titled “The Grants” released March 14, 2023. The song, which is titled after her family’s last name, is filled with a personal reflection on her cherished family memories from the birth of her sister’s first child to her grandmother’s last smile, the ideas surrounding heaven, and how “When you leave, all you take is your memories, and I wanna take mine of you with me.”

The album almost entirely drops any preconceived aesthetics that one may use to describe Del Rey’s past work like the Idyllic American dream, old Hollywood glamor, or desirable melancholy. Instead the 14 songs and two interludes one of which features a controversial Hollywood preacher giving a sermon, sound as if the lyrics could have been directly ripped from an old diary allowing listeners a deeper look into Lana’s views on family, femininity, and healing.

Lana’s authenticity as a singer-songwriter has been questioned and scrutinized since her first album “Born To Die” was released in 2012. The origin of the criticism lies heavily in her past attempts at breaking into the music industry. Del Rey took time to find her niche in the industry, even performing under her actual name “Elizabeth Grant” and other pen names like “Sparkle Jump Rope Queen” before landing on Lana Del Rey. Other criticisms come from people arguing that Del Rey has perpetuated and romanticized depression and abusive relationships in past albums. Lana is known for being a trailblazer in teenage aesthetics. With past albums all seeming to represent a new “era” for Del Rey, ranging from “Sad girl” to “Girl boss.” However, it is clear that her 9th album is an attempt to discover her truest self among the aesthetics that she inadvertently helped create, bridging the gap between Lana Del Rey and Elizabeth Grant.

Lana addresses such criticisms with songs like “Grandfather Please Stand on the Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep Sea Fishing”. With lyrics like “I know they think it took thousands of people to put me together again, like an experiment. Some big men behind the scenes,” implying that critics think that her persona and image were manufactured. The song also weighs heavily on the theme of family with the singer looking for signs from the universe in the form of white butterflies and calling on her deceased grandfather to watch over her father and herself.

The poetic lyrics throughout the album depict a version of Del Rey that is easily lost in thought and consumed with all of life’s most pressing questions like if she will marry and have a child. “Fingertips” is one of the most family-driven songs on the album. Del Rey reflects on her own aging and mortality wondering if she will “Beat the extinction of telomeres,” and whether she will follow in her sister’s footsteps and have a baby of her own. The lyrics reference her struggles with adolescent depression and substance abuse making clear to the listeners that her mind is never quiet, always reminiscing on the past while trying to create a picture of her future.

“Did You Know that There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?” Depicts a culmination of Del Rey’s hardest lessons and hurdles with each song painting a clear picture of a memory or experience from Lana’s life into the listener’s mind. Del Rey takes heavy influence from some of her past work such as melodies from her critically acclaimed album “Norman F-ing Rockwell” released in 2019 and theming from “Blue Banisters” released in 2021. Lana also makes references to some of her musical muses such as Leonard Cohen in “Kintsugi.”

“Kintsugi” is perhaps one of the most vulnerable songs on the album. Kintsugi, which refers to the Japanese art of filling broken or cracked pottery with gold in order to mend it, plays directly to the song’s theme of Del Rey allowing herself to break after suffering heavy losses. Unable to recover from grief, Del Rey sings about her instinct to hide and isolate until she is reminded that only after you allow yourself to break can the light get in through the cracks.

While the album is ballad-heavy, Del Rey includes songs like “Peppers”and “Taco Truck x VB” for fans who enjoy a more upbeat rap/pop number. The album is a beautifully crafted blend of songs depicting some of Del Rey’s most intimate moments and precious memories. Fans of the singer will undoubtedly appreciate the intimacy of the album and leave feeling like they know Lana a bit better.

While Del Rey may be sharing a more delicate and personal side to herself, she hasn’t lost her edge and flair that fans look forward to. In fact, the only billboard advertisement for the new album was strategically placed in Tulsa, Oklahoma which happens to be the hometown of an ex boyfriend. Del Rey amusingly posted a photo of herself with the billboard on her private instagram account with the caption, “It’s personal.”