It’s October! A Southern California fall means 80-degree weather with brown leaves and a little sprinkle of rain here and there but the excitement is consistent across the country for Halloween. A factor that is pretty much exclusive to Southern California is the mainstream amusement park options of Knotts Scary Farm and Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

While these are both top tier choices, which one should be the go-to? Which amusement park can get you the most bang for your buck, which attractions are going to give you goosebumps and make you scream for real?

Knott’s Scary Farm has been at it for the longest, celebrating 50 years of nightmarish demon-filled rides. Compared to it is the most affordable at around 70 dollars per ticket.

That has contributed to it being the go-to for most college students, but some have voiced that their attendance is more out of convenience rather than anything else.

“I’ve only been to Knotts for Halloween because it’s the cheapest,” said PCC film student Sonia Martinez. “If you want to be scared but not too bad I’d recommend Knotts.”

Alternatively, Horror Nights at Universal Studios tickets range from 80 to 150 dollars depending on the specific night that is chosen.

Being in Hollywood, Universal Studios likes to take the season a little more seriously than their competitors. The theme for the park this year is “Evil Dead Rise” while toting that you shouldn’t even begin to consider coming here alone.

Offering eight different haunted houses and three sinister scare zones this might be the spot if you want to push your limits and see how much you can take.

“I would consider going to Universal Studios this season if the park was less crowded,” said first-year student Caitlyn Huynh. “I recommend Disneyland before Universal Studios and Knotts because you get what you pay for.”

By default, we have to bring up Disneyland just because we’re in Southern California. It’s nice for the family, and cute for a date, but of course, it’s the most expensive and won’t give you those testing scares some students may be looking for.

While it may come as a surprise to some, Knotts Scary Farm seems to not be number one on the list of scary amusement parks this year. The well-thought-out landscape and promotion for Universal’s “Horror Nights” is drawing lots of interest early in October.

“I do recommend it, but every year it gets busier and the lines can be discouraging,” said biology student Isabella Evans. “They have actors that dress up and roam the park to scare you. The mazes have some pretty good jump scares and the set designs are pretty impressive”.

It’s just hitting mid-October so there is still a good amount of time to hit either, both, or all parks depending on how your pockets are looking. While these attractions happen annually, don’t let that be an excuse to miss out on some potential fun.

Movies, parties, and costumes all have their fair share of contribution to the season but attending an event like Horror Nights or Knotts Scary Farm can be the jack of all trades and give the feeling of a bucket full of candy after trick or treating.