While Baseball season may have just ended, Dodger Stadium was once again the place to be this Veterans Day weekend. For the first time this decade, Camp Flog Gnaw has returned to Elysian Park and it seemed like every performer on the lineup showed up with a mission to make up for lost time.

Camp Flog Gnaw is a music festival founded by artist Tyler, The Creator over a decade ago, in 2012. With every passing year the attendance and popularity has grown, making it one of the most anticipated music festivals in California. However, due to COVID-19 related circumstances, the last Camp Flog Gnaw to happen was way back in 2019.

With multiple venues reopening, many fans have evidently prioritized not only seeing their favorite artists, but also not taking these moments for granted. That energy was prevalent from the parking lot all the way to the stages.

Heading through the gates and seeing the venue during the sunset gave off a magical aura as if nothing else in the world mattered. Ferris wheels, games, the smell of every food you can think of, and a little weed, supported by live performances in the background, all played a part in this sensational weekend.

Later in the evening is when more people started to show. Some of the earlier performers on Saturday night consisted of notable Teezo Touchdown, Ice Spice, Kevin Abstract, and Kali Uchis.

Fresh off performing in front of a sold-out crowd at Sofi Stadium, Teezo Touchdown brought that same energy over to the Flog Stage. He was very interactive with the audience, at one point the crowd responded with barks as he introduced one of the features he had on Drake’s newest album “For All The Dogs.”

Even with a smaller discography, Bronx native Ice Spice had the audience practically doing backflips when she came out. It’s no shock she’s a fan favorite, but it was a surprise seeing and hearing the anticipation everyone had for her.

Being right in front of the stage, I turned around to see how far back the mass of people went and the thing that was most apparent was the amount of Ice Spice flags waving in the air. And she did her best to match the energy as she slowly but surely is becoming a better performer.

When she ended her set, it was time to lock in on the two main events of Tyler, The Creator and The Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem) at the Camp Stage.

Moving with some urgency to get over to the other stage to try and achieve the best spot possible, the realization of just how many people were actually here started to set in.

After making room for myself in the crowd, I settled into my spot just in time to see Tyler come out with fiery energy off the bat from fire on the stage, to fire on his back. Yes, he was not only wearing, but actually using a flamethrower during his set.

On top of that, he played most of his best songs new and old like “DOGTOOTH,” “WUSYANAME,” “EARFQUAKE,” and “See You Again.”

In between some of his songs, he gave a few encouraging words expressing his gratitude as well as how much he missed performing at his festival. Overall, he had a stellar set and left a lasting impression on the audience.

Usually after a great production like that, the night would be over and it would be time to go home, but not at Camp Flog Gnaw. Soon after Tyler left, Kendrick and Baby Keem stormed out on the stage with their enticing hit “Family Ties.”

This caught us all by surprise because this is known to be their most energetic and lively track, but it was a great choice nonetheless seeing the crowd’s instant satisfaction.

The hype afterward stayed extremely consistent, with the support from other vital hits like “HUMBLE,” “DNA,” “Praise God,” and “Hooligan.”

Their performance was a mixture of having fun, but also staying serious when it came to their execution. There could be a whole essay written on how full their setlist was, it felt like a musical Thanksgiving with the accents and flavor that they added with the help of the live band.

Day one ended on a fantastic note, and day two came through with the same level of vigor. One of the earlier performers was Pink Pantheress, and similar to Ice Spice her smaller setlist seemed to really help in her favor. She had the crowd singing and did a pretty good job being interactive and building a connection with the crowd.

The aesthetic quickly changed when rapper Lil Yachty came on stage, and if there was an award for who had the most exuberant crowd, Lil Boat would win in a landslide.

Words cannot describe how turnt he had his section, it felt like a real authentic earthquake. It never got too dangerous but there were definitely some close calls. A few people needed help to get out of the hectic crowd to get to the medic, but once they got out it went right back to the regular programming.

Oftentimes when an artist is going that crazy they’ll usually take a break or two for themselves, but mostly for us in the crowd. In the best way possible, there was nowhere close to stopping and it was almost as if he saw the crowd on the brink of exhaustion and got motivated to go even harder.

After 30 minutes of nonstop rampage, it got even crazier when he surprised everyone with special guest Offset. At this point, the only options were to jump with whatever energy was left or sink to the bottom of the crowd and hope for the best.

Leaving after Lil Yachty concluded his set, you could see the sheer enervation on everyone’s face. Shoulders slumped, clothes drenched in sweat, there was no comparison to what just took place. So every performer afterwards took the complete opposite approach.

Singers Toro y Moi and Rex Orange County calmed everyone down with their soothing and relaxing music. The background light display added to their overall set and gave it more of a visually appealing feel.

This was a great transition to the main event for Sunday closing with the sensational SZA, who is enjoying an amazing run from her album, tours, and awards. So the anticipation and enthusiasm were at an all-time high.

When she appeared on stage the crowd was simply in awe, her smile and bubbly personality lit up the whole venue. The genuine joy that she displayed was contagious throughout the audience and the vibe was unique and comforting, as if she was saying “this is a safe place to let loose and be yourself.”

The crowd’s response to her starting songs of “Seek & Destroy” and “Blind” made it clear that she was a perfect headline pick.

Each track that was on queue was met with soars of cheers and applause, the biggest being “All The Stars,” “Kiss Me More,” and “Snooze.”

Now unfortunately her set was cut short due to curfew, which was a small letdown but she tried her best to adjust by staying on stage and singing to those who were close enough to hear her. She did what she could and showed her appreciation for the crowd with plenty of kisses and hand gestures afterward.

The unusual ending however didn’t seem to take away from the successful weekend at Dodger Stadium. Each performer handled their business and did exactly what they came to do. The energy was ecstatic, the music was sublime, and it seemed like a picture-perfect return for Tyler, The Creator, and the Camp Flog Gnaw crew.