PCC’s FYE Program hosted a karaoke event that will be remembered. The songs were mostly popular, ranging from Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ to Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’, all being sung by free-spirited college students that were singing like nobody was watching.

FYE Center Support Lead, Bri Marquez, supported the ideas and reflected the passion of her student employees, helping them organize the karaoke event on campus.

“I’m in charge of the workshops and events that go on here. This is our friendship series that is led and run by our student workers. This was coming out of a need for community and a sense of belonging and we really wanted to center the student experience and allow folks to make friends and build community,” said Marquez. “So I do everything behind the scenes but the student workers lead it. These were all their ideas and something that they’re very passionate about. I’m just here to support them in any way that they need.”

Karaoke is a fun and inclusive activity that allows anyone to join and express their feelings through music. The FYE student worker, who helped brainstormed karaoke as an activity and helped organize the event, Estrella Gutierrez, provided a deeper meaning of what karaoke means to her.

“I think it allows people to be vulnerable because sometimes if you are feeling a certain way and you think to yourself, ‘let me put the song that evokes that emotion and let me express that feeling.’ If I am feeling sad, I will play sad songs, and I will sing my heart out. I feel like it helps people to feel vulnerable in a space with lots of people, or even their friends and it is also just a good way to build community,” said Gutierrez.

PCC Alumni and current FYE Pathway Employee Jovanna Gutierrez, shared how this is was a win-win situation for attending students and for the FYE Program,

“I think it accomplished one of our goals which was bringing students into the center,” said Gutierrez. “And getting them to enjoy themselves and I think it did both!”

The mission is complete when there are positive outcomes resulting from the event as Marquez described.

“I think a beautiful thing is that we want to center people’s joy. Being a student is hard and living in this world right now is really hard so I think that these events bring people together. Music always brings folks together and that is why they chose karaoke,” said Marquez. “They love to sing and get other folks, the community, and students to come and sing. There are lots of laughs, giggles, and good music.”

