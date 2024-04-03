Share:

As we say goodbye to winter and welcome spring with record-breaking showers, it is the perfect time to go out and see the wildflower superblooms around Southern California. Here we’ll show you some of the best hiking trails and viewpoints to see some picturesque flower fields.

1. Starting off with Diamond Valley Lake, a man-made reservoir in Riverside county. This reservoir provides much to do with facilities such as an aquatic center, community park, hiking trails, and viewpoints. Diamond Valley Lake offers 3 trails: The North Hills Trail, good for a slightly challenging hike at 5.9 miles, the Lakeview Trail, which passes along 3 dams and is 21.8 miles long, and of course the Wildflower Trail, the smallest at 1.3 miles and is only open during the wildflower superbloom season. Parking and trail feels may be applied.

2. Palos Verdes Peninsula, a peninsula in Los Angeles County is an outdoorsy dream that homes over 25 native plants. The peninsula offers nature walks every year, every 2nd Saturday of the month. These nature walks consist of different routes where you will be able to view the forrestal reserve, abalone cove reserve, the pelican cove reserve, and others. What you will be able to see depends on which nature walk you attend. If you have a family, they also offer nature centers with family activities, as well as activities for kids.

3. Anza Borrego Desert State Park is located within the Colorado Desert in Southern California. With multiple hiking trails and campsites, there is much to explore for a multi-day trip. They provide wildflower updates with the most recent update on March 7, stating that some flowers like sand verbena, desert sunflowers, and desert primrose are seen on the eastern portion of the Henderson Canyon Road.

4. Is hiking not your thing but you still want to view some flowers? The Flower Fields, a garden tourist attraction in Carlsbad Ranch, may be the place for you. The Flower Fields has an array of activities for people of all ages and families. With a tractor wagon ride, bird aviaries, sluicing at the mining company, the sweet pea maze, and a variety of food attractions as well. The garden also offers different events almost daily such as flower flow yoga, flower crown workshops, canon photography workshops, and even an eclipse watch party on April 8. Visiting The Flower Fields, you will be able to get your dose of flower viewing without the hiking.

5. Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve has one of the most consistent blooms of the California state flower, the California poppy. With hiking trails, picnic areas, an environment learning center, and even geocaching, there is enough at this reserve to spend all day in the sun!. Of course, the stars of the show are the poppies and fields and fields of them that make for picture-worthy spots. It is important, the reserve is state protected and it is illegal to pick the flowers or collect anything else from the park.

Whether you are an outdoor buff, or just want to see some beautiful flowers and enjoy a day out in nature, you can't go wrong visiting any of these places!







