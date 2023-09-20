The summer of 2023 is coming to an end, and whether you saw it from your phone or actually had the chance to go in person, the live shows and concerts from the past few months have been something to marvel at.

Tons of artists from every genre have seemingly been aggressive to release tour dates over the past few months. Assumingly from the gap of time lost caused by COVID, it makes sense why so many artists held their shows so close to their counterparts.

Some big names that recently began touring in the U.S. consist of Morgan Wallen, Brent Faiyaz, Don Toliver, SZA, and 50 Cent just to name a few.

With a surplus of choices and competition, many music listeners found themselves thinking hard about which shows to prioritize, especially with the high cost that some of these shows are charging.

What made these decisions easier for some fans is when some of the most iconic veteran artists announced that they will be going on tour as well.

One of the musical legends that has been touring is Pennsylvania native, Taylor Swift, who was already dominating the music industry before “The Eras Tour” was even thought of.

Over the past three years Swift has been on a “Treacherous” tear, releasing new and re-recorded albums of her previous work. With these releases, she’s breaking records a lot of artists wouldn’t think of in their “Wildest Dreams.”Being one of the only artists that can successfully pull off a 40 plus song setlist, with an incredible amount of performances as well, she has become the only act to simultaneously have nine albums in the Billboard Top 50, which is a record.

Her stadium tour began mid March and will continue until November. Her biggest audience so far on her tour has been in Pittsburgh with an estimated 73,117 people in attendance, which is another record. According to Times Magazine, “The Eras Tour” projected gross totals will be 2.2 billion dollars, and if that does happen, she will pass Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which will just be another record broken.

As if there was any doubt before, adding these records to her resume has definitely made her a part of music royalty.

On that note, there is another legend who is and always has been in a class of her own running the world with her “Renaissance Tour”.

Beyonce, or Queen B nicknamed by the beehive, has been giving America a problem from stadium to stadium.

Following her surprise album that dropped in July of 2022, Beyonce gave her fans more to go crazy about when she announced that the summer of 2023 will be a “Summer Renaissance.”

With the large amount of shows and tours happening over the summer it’s easy to forget what makes a show different or stand out from the rest.

The outfits, lights, special effects, fan interactions, guest performers, and dancers along with the choreography have all made this tour far more different than anything else that has been available. Filling up stadiums with diehard fans dressed up in theme and having them go on mute across the nation is a flex other artists can only imagine having.

With the attendance Queen B has been receiving, she is walking away from each show earning an average of nearly 12 million dollars per show. Another record from this legend’s tour is that it is the highest grossing tour ever by a woman in history earning more than 461 million by the end of August and is on pace to reach up to 2 billion dollars.

At the beginning of September, she had a total of 3 shows in Inglewood, California as a part of her birthday celebration. And she made sure to let everyone who didn’t attend know that they missed out. Celebrities from all over the spectrum and from every decade made sure to be in attendance and not miss this legendary performance. She brought out California native, Kendrick Lamar, to perform “America Has a Problem” for the first time. And singing icon Diana Ross was joined by 60,000 fans to sing happy birthday to Beyonce on her special day.

If it wasn’t emphasized enough the “Renaissance Tour” hasn’t just been a tour or performance, it’s an experience and music history taking place in the moment.

Her tour is unfortunately shorter than her counterparts as it ends on October 1st in New Orleans, but fans are hopeful this isn’t her last time giving music lovers a chance to be a part of music history.

The last billboard-dominating veteran that took the big stage this summer was Toronto’s own, Aubrey Drake Graham.

Similar to Taylor, Drake has given his longtime and dedicated fan base an overdose of music to digest with more to come in less than a month.

At the start of the decade Drizzy has released “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” “Certified Lover Boy,” “Honestly Nevermind,” “Her Loss,” with 21 Savage and has confirmed “For All The Dogs,” dropping October 6th.

On top of collaborating with 21 Savage last year, Drake chose to bring him along for the ride on this tour, which brings a different dynamic compared to his counterparts. He also chose to do an arena tour instead of a stadium tour, saying it gives him a chance to be more “intimate” with his fans.

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” has lived up to being what his diehard fans have been craving for in years. A wonderful mixture of his past anthems like “Headlines” and “Over” to his current hits such as “Rich Flex” and “Search and Rescue”.

Having one of Atlanta’s biggest rappers, 21 Savage join him was a great touch as he added a whole new element and brought a completely different energy to the show when he hit the stage.

What stands out about this tour compared to others is how connected he presented himself to his fans. Entering every show in the middle of the stands giving the crowd a chance to take selfies with him, inviting fans on stage to rap his songs, as well as gifting individuals money and designer bags simply for being the loudest there.

The numbers and records broken by this tour are on a smaller scale because they chose an arena tour over a stadium, but they are still very impressive. Drake has earned the highest box score sales from any rapper ever in the month of August, and is earning about 5 million per show.

While it’s too late to see these icons perform locally in Southern California, fans who missed out have their fingers crossed that they have another chance to witness another legendary run from this summer’s big three.

There isn’t anyone new on their global level going on tour soon, however there are still tons of big artists hoping to sell out their venues such as Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo. Don’t let another opportunity on the bucket list pass by, check the calendar and save up that money.