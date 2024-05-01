Share:

On Apr 1., all fast-food restaurants were required by the state of California to pay their employees at least $20 per hour. Students at PCC who don’t have jobs now have the chance to cash in on this new opportunity. They can start building their bank accounts by applying at their local McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, or In-N-Out burger.

However, this wasn’t the case with other jobs like retail, which resulted in anger and displeasure among those already having retail jobs. The call for equality is the highlighting argument behind this irritation.

“It just makes no sense to me why I work so hard and deal with endless customers at H&M and only get paid $17 an hour, while someone can be working at an empty Jack’s and make more than me,” said second-year PCC student Jacqueline Ramos. “Retail workers should be earning the same pay, if not more.”

Governor Gavin Newsom signed two union-backed bills that increased only fast-food and healthcare workers’ minimum wages, but left the retail minimum wage still at $16 an hour. PCC students were shocked when they saw that difference in price.

“Oh wow! You’re telling people can be making $20 and $16 an hour for doing the same level of work,” said first-year student Mark De La Rocha. “That four-dollar difference doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you think long term, maybe a year or two down the line, we’re talking two to four thousand dollars extra made on the side.”

Retail workers have responsibilities that are similar to fast food employees: Greet customers and assist them, recommend merchandise based on customers’ wants and needs, explain the use and benefit of merchandise to customers, and answer customers’ questions. There aren’t many differences between the two other than the idea that you’re handling food instead of merchandise.

Does this make fast food better than retail? PCC students didn’t think so.

“Definitely not. I don’t think someone working at Chick-fil-A across the street should be held to a higher standard than someone working retail at Nordstrom, Macy’s, or JCPenney,” said De La Rocha. “I think it should be the other way around. Retail jobs have a more sophisticated vibe to it.”

Despite the retail and fast-food employee conflict, some students are excited about how this new wage raise can benefit them and help pay for their life expenses.

“When I first heard about this new law, I thought it was too good to be true,” said first-year PCC student Mack Hollins. “Hearing the wage go up to $20 an hour was something I wanted to capitalize on because I’m a broke college student. I don’t get financial aid, so I needed the money to pay for my classes, books, and materials, as well as the future school I’m planning to attend.”

There are students like Hollins who have never worked before but are now able to start doing so thanks to the new law.

“I appreciate you informing me about this because I want to start searching for a job by PCC, so I can go to school and know that my work is close in proximity,” Hollins said.

As a result of this new law, side effects will be put in effect to make ends meet. After all, fast-food restaurants are not going to casually raise their employees’ wages and be okay with it. Many of these restaurants plan to increase the prices of their menu items.

According to a CBS News article, places like Starbucks plan to boost their prices, among other measures. Alex Johnson, who owns ten franchised restaurants in the Bay Area, expects to increase his prices by 10% to offset the new $20 minimum wage. Students on campus don’t seem to have a problem with that.

“I understand it’s a bit of a hassle having to pay $11 instead of $10 for a combo at a local fast food chain, but if it means boosting my hourly wage, it’s totally worth it,” said Ramos.

Governor Gavin signed a bill that allowed fast-food employees to make more hourly wages, giving college students a chance to get a job and pay their school expenses. However, retail workers are making less, and this imbalance in pay has left students frustrated. It is still unknown whether they are poised for a pay raise in the future.

