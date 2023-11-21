Considering the consumerist society we live in, what’s there to look forward to as November rolls in each year? If I can tell you one thing, it’s not Thanksgiving.

As soon as the clock strikes 12 a.m. on the night of Thanksgiving, Black Friday makes its yearly debut. This Americanized holiday awaits as the family-gathered dinners finish up, and those eager to score good deals go as far as to even push aside Thanksgiving dinner and wait in lines in hopes of getting their hands on an item first.

Black Friday was at its peak in the early 2010s, when stores were flooded with shoppers. Back then, the highly anticipated “holiday” would consist of aggressive shoppers fighting one another and stealing items out of each other’s hands. As scary as it sounds, it truly was a time to be alive. But as years passed, especially after Covid-19, Black Friday has become less of a big deal, and malls are no longer packed the way they used to be.

“In today’s day and age, I feel like Black Friday shopping is way overrated,” PCC student Azaliah LaDay said. “The sales back then were magnificent and actually worth waiting in long lines for, now everything is so expensive with bad deals, it’s just like regular shopping.”

What once was a highly anticipated and eventful day, became much less exciting as stores began launching their deals at the beginning of November instead of the night of Thanksgiving. Stores have also turned to online deals rather than in-person, another factor as to why stores are no longer as crowded on a given day.

“It makes me sad to see that stores are now doing everything online. I used to love waking up at the crack of dawn to get in line before the stores opened,” PCC student Miranda Hernandez said. “I think everyone’s eagerness and adrenaline is what brought us together and made it more fun.”

While some stores don’t offer Black Friday deals anymore, other stores offer deals that no longer feel worth it. Discounts have become less generous as the state of the economy continues to decline, further taking the importance away from Black Friday.

“The deals aren’t 50% or more anymore,” PCC student Essence Phillips said. “All the sales have gone down to 30% or lower on items or items that are no longer selling well. In today’s economy, we’re getting crumbs.”

Videos regarding the downfall of Black Friday have been uploaded to TikTok where many users in the comments agree that the holiday is not what it used to be.

With each year passing, the importance of the holiday fades away. What once was the Friday after Thanksgiving dedicated to a shopping splurge, is no longer. But as Black Friday 2023 quickly approaches, the theory of the renewed holiday can be tested.