Share:

For any student who walked into the WiFi Lounge on September 29 and 30, what was once a serene study room became a makeshift thrift store right before their eyes. Tables around the room were heavy with various items such as dresses, coats, books, CDs, and more. The Secondhand September Swap Party, held by the ASPCC Sustainability Committee transformed the space into a secondhand shop where students could take home items they liked that other students had donated.

Influenced by the Lancer Closet, a wardrobe initiative started by the Environmental Sustainability Club (ESC) to make apparel accessible to students, ASPCC Executive Vice President of Sustainability Layne Zin had a vision to extend secondhand resources to PCC beyond clothing.

“I just want to like, promote the idea that if you are looking for something, if you need something, then you don’t always have to buy it new,” Zin said. “I want to open eyes [to how] that’s also an option.”

Committed to serving PCC students of all backgrounds, especially its parenting, low-income, immigrant, undocumented, unhoused, non-traditional, and underserved students, the Committee recognized how vulnerable populations may not have the means to donate. In consideration, anyone was welcome at the event to take whatever they found use in, whether they donated or not.

From children’s books to backpacks to stationery, an endless array of items were displayed across multiple tables for anyone to take for completely free.

“I know there was hair dye and like, there’s even a box of [menstrual] pads, which I thought were really nice because I know there are some people [where] like— going out of their way to purchase something like that isn’t always financially feasible,” PCC student Chris Patino said. “So, the variety of things made me really happy to see.”

Having all donations being provided by students for students, the swap party similarly acted as a community supplies drive. While clothing and footwear had a five-item limit, miscellaneous items had a 15-item limit.

“I personally find [the] stuff [I got] a lot more connected to me rather than just going on Amazon or something,” PCC student Charlie Rhodes said. “Here, it’s like, stuff that people have actually owned and worn, and things that people picked out by themselves to give to other people, and I think that’s great.”

In front of the tables where students browsed, a large slideshow presentation on the circular economy and the importance of using secondhand items looped to educate students on the social, environmental, and economic impacts their choices had.

“[The] ‘Why secondhand’ [slides] really stuck out to me because I was like, wondering and thinking about the reasons why people should be shopping secondhand,” PCC student Katy Orozco said.

Not only did the swap party inspire others to mindfully consume, but it also acted as an introduction to the small ways anyone can be sustainable in their day-to-day life.

“A lot of the time, people feel powerless to do anything,” Zin said. “I wanted to reframe that perspective and then reaffirm that, like, regular people have the power to do things as well.”

Understanding how systemic barriers, such as poverty, lead people to buy cheaper, shorter-lived items, Zin prioritized the swap party’s approach to be rooted in equity. With the event organized to provide students with proximal and financially accessible secondhand resources, participants were able to engage in environmentally responsible choices.

“The free aspect is probably the most inviting or helpful to me personally,” PCC student Wyatt De Brito said. “It’s a nice part of the community, especially for a first year— seeing that there is an organization with students in mind…it’s a really comforting thought.”

Following the event, every item that was not taken is planned to be donated back to the community. While a portion will be allocated to the PCC Family Resource Center and ESC Lancer Closet events, the rest is intended to be donated to local non-profit organizations and thrift stores.

“I feel like I’ve spent my energy well, and I feel really fulfilled,” Zin said. “I’m truly reflecting in awe at the power of community and teamwork, and I’m inspired to hold events like this more often due to the many kind words from our guests.”

Follow: