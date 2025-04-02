Share:

After a five year hiatus, Selena Gomez has finally stepped back into the studio to release her new album, I Said I Love You First, and it’s not as bad as people thought it was going to be.

Around Valentine’s day of 2025, Selena Gomez announced on Instagram that her new album produced by fiance, Benny Blanco, would be released on March 21st. Despite the amount of comments by social media users that it was time for Selena to retire from music, she chose to once again ignore the haters and promoted her album side by side with her fiance. On March 27th she rereleased her album with two new songs, totaling her project to contain 16 tracks.

The album included features from artists like Gracie Abrams, The Marías, Tainy and J Balvin. However, before releasing all 16 songs, Selena Gomez chose to release “Call Me When You Break Up” featuring Gracie Abrams, a week after its first official announcement. Received with mixed emotions, the overall song was catchy but not specifically what fans were used to from her last album, Rare. The last album was directed to address self-love by using a softer electro pop genre whilst in this new album Selena Gomez addressed her past, present, and future memories using latin and dance pop. Both of which are working well for her new music image. Each song either had a catchy chorus, soft melody, or danceable beat and was surprisingly extremely enjoyable.

However, one song that had the internet going crazy was “Ojos Tristes” featuring The Marías. The song took a chorus sample from “El Muchacho de Los Ojos Tristes” sung by Jeanette Anne Dimech. Showcasing her Spanish, Selena Gomez delivered a spectacular modern take that has now taken the 9th spot of her overall top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify.

Other songs worth noting for their sad yet breathtaking vocals are “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Stained,” “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten,” and “You Said You Were Sorry.” Despite Selena Gomez’s continuation to stand for love and positivity, the negativity surrounding her old relationship still manages to find its way to her life. Songs like “Call Me When You Break Up” and “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten” only fueled speculations that it was about her ex Justin Bieber. However, she is actually addressing the younger version of herself which makes the drama even more tiresome as people only ever want to remember her past.

One song I did not expect was “Sunset Blvd.” The song didn’t exactly fit the energy of the entire album and instead felt like an intimate moment between her and her fiance. One which I do not want to be a part of. Personally, this song should have stayed off the album or have been released as an EP because it’s a song one would have to skip or lower its volume in public.

Overall the vocals, production, and meaning of each song – excluding one – exceeded my expectations after her 5 year break. It’s safe to say that with the help of her fiance and producer, Benny Blanco, they could soon become the next power couple to take over the music industry and break Selena’s past chart records.

If you haven’t already streamed the album I highly suggest you give it a listen at least once, but I would lower the volume of “Sunset Blvd.”

Personal Ranking:

Disclaimer: I excluded the “Call Me When You Break Up” acapella version, “I Said I Love You First” and “… Do You Wanna Be Perfect” because they’re voice recordings.

Ojos Tristes featuring The Marías

2. Don’t Wanna Cry

3. Scared Of Loving You

4. You Said You Were Sorry

5. Cowboy

6. Younger And Hotter Than Me

7. How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten

8. Stained

9. Bluest Flame

10. Call Me When You Break Up featuring Gracie Abrams

11. Don’t Take it Personally

12. I Can’t Get Enough featuring J Balvin and Tainy

13. Sunset Blvd

Follow: