Despite the slew of parking lots, Pasadena City College offers students and staff a free shuttle service which connects the Foothill, Rosemead, and Colorado campuses, as well as the Allen Avenue A Line Station. With shuttles running every 15 to 30 minutes, the service is a practical solution for managing your commute to campus.

Here’s how to take advantage of this free service.

1. Understand the shuttle schedule

The PCC Shuttle operates every 15 to 30 minutes. It services four locations: Foothill Campus, Rosemead Campus, Colorado Campus, and the Allen Avenue A Line Station. To ensure you catch your ride without a hitch, familiarize yourself with the shuttle’s schedule for each stop.

2. Plan your route

Each campus and the Allen Avenue Metro Station have designated shuttle stops. At the Foothill Campus, the Rosemead Campus, and the Colorado Campus, look for signs indicating where the shuttle picks up and drops off. At the Allen Avenue A Line Station, the shuttle stop is marked by a sign just beyond the station’s fare gates.

Student Sarah Perez takes the shuttle between the Allen Avenue A Line Station and the Colorado Boulevard campus twice a week.

“It’s usually right there when the train comes and if it’s not there the wait usually goes by pretty quick I think” Perez said.

3. Bring you LancerCard

If you haven’t already, obtaining a LancerCard is required for using the shuttle service. Head over to the LancerCard Station in Room 108 at the Foothill Campus. Be sure to bring a valid ID and proof of current enrollment or employment.

4. Boarding the Shuttle

When you arrive at the shuttle stop, make sure to have your LancerCard ready for presentation. In practice, you likely won’t be asked to show your LancerCard, but it is nonetheless required to board the shuttle.

Arriving a few minutes before your expected departure helps ensure you don’t miss the shuttle and allows for a smooth boarding process.

5. Return trip

For your return trip, head to the designated shuttle stop where you were dropped off. Be aware of the return times and shuttle frequency to avoid long waits.

