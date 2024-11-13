Share:

As students amass in PCC’s quad what stands out most are the similarities found in the crowd’s differences. Some choose to wear their hair in braids, others locs, and many in ‘fros, different expressions of the blackness they share, an important aspect of the day’s occasion. Most who’ve gathered here have come to attend HBCUish, PCC’s event where Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are invited to mostly interact with Black students to provide information about their institutions.

“Pasadena is always going to be home for you, but it is okay for you to go away to college. It’s okay for you to transfer and go away out of state,” said Arynn Auzout Settle, project director of the Chancellor’s Office HBCU initiative. “It’s okay for you to see a different environment, have a different experience, and be able to learn and grow and rise.”

Taking place on Tuesday, October 29 this year, HBCUish is a fairly new tradition at PCC.

“The HBCUish event is part of the HBCU Caravan, a statewide effort directed by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office,” said Gomez. “We have been fortunate to have this event at PCC for the past three years, and we absolutely would love to see it return.”

Ordinarily, HBCUish isn’t an annual tradition at California Community Colleges. However, because PCC has many responsive students, high application rates, and acceptance rates, the school has been allowed to continue to host this event for years. During those years, PCC has invited the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD)’s Black student population to attend and learn about HBCUs since these events aren’t accessible to many on the West Coast.

“HBCU events are important because with us being geographically separated from black colleges, our students need the opportunity to have the ability to learn about them, to be exposed to them, and know that they are a viable option for us,” said Patrice Mckenzie, PUSD school board member.

Several HBCUs came from far and wide to attend HBCUish, ranging from Fisk College in Alabama, Grambling State University in Louisiana, and even Texas Southern University. On-the-spot admission was offered by some colleges and university representatives shared information about respective admission requirements, available programs, extracurriculars, majors, and more.

“It’s very important for our students to be informed about institutions that care about their wellbeing and want them to succeed and prosper in everyday life,” said Jimya Boston, Grambling State University’s HBCU representative.

Last year, actress Yara Shahidi, most known for her role as Zoey Johnson on the sitcom black-ish, attended the event. This year, there weren’t any celeb appearances, but there were fun incentives for students who attended. This included a raffle for items such as sneakers, airpods, and other goods, allowing students who visited at least 3 PCC resource booths to enter to win. As students walked around they enjoyed food and drinks from Fatboys or DD’s Chick and Cat Shack, a Black-owned business. Diamond Empire Dance Company, a Downtown LA-based dance academy primarily teaching Hip-hop majorette, performed with music from the LA Drumline. Black artists from Megan Thee Stallion to Beyonce to Cali Swag District were played throughout as well, creating an environment of cultural ambiance and liveliness. As “Teach Me How to Dougie” blasted, students formed a crowd near the stage and danced happily, busting out unique moves.

HBCUish not only acts as a bridge between Black students and HBCUs, but also provides a similar atmosphere. At events like these, Black students, a minority at PCC and other CCCs, are surrounded by people who look like them and share their culture, something that UCs and Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs) can’t always provide.

“You know, we have UCLA, we have the UCs that are here in our backyard so we have a lot of emphasis on those schools, but black colleges nurture, support, and educate Black students in a very, very different way that is always going to be for the betterment of our students,” said Mckenzie.

Follow: