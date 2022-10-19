“Halloween Ends” arrived in theaters and streaming on Peacock last Friday, with the promise of bringing one of the most iconic and identifiable horror franchises to a close. The series, which began with John Carpenter’s undisputed classic in 1978, has followed masked serial killer Michael Myers in pursuit of babysitter Laurie Strode for more than a dozen films spanning over 40 years. Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Strode since the original, and has vowed that “Ends” will be her final reprisal of the role.

In the most generous sense, “Halloween Ends” delivers on its promise. It provides an ending. Whether it’s the conclusion fans of the franchise had hoped for is another debate altogether. Admittedly, this film buckles under the immense weight of expectation in all the same ways the horror genre itself has for the better part of a decade. In horror, expectation is the price you pay for choosing to take on a legacy project instead of pursuing something wholly original, often leaving audiences to reconcile disappointment before they can derive any satisfaction.

By the time director David Gordon Green took the helm in 2018, Curtis hadn’t appeared in a “Halloween” film since a brief cameo in 2002 and she hadn’t led one since 1998. Rob Zombie gave us a pair of gratuitous remakes that, in typical Zombie fashion, emphasized grotesque exposition to the point of incoherence. Green is no Zombie. He knows the thing that has always separated Michael Myers from other slashers and kept him cinema’s most haunting boogeyman is his carefully observed yet inexplicable evil.

Even as this finale takes a detour into the origin stories of a new masked murderer stalking the small midwest town of Haddonfield, Myers’ spirit and menace stains the film like blood through a bedsheet. “Evil doesn’t die, it changes shape,” Strode concludes as she drafts her memoir throughout “Halloween Ends.” This makes for clumsy exposition, but the reflections of horror’s ultimate final girl are undeniable. She considers all the times Myers nearly took her life and acknowledges all the ways he succeeded in doing so. Audiences looking for gore and creativity in kill scenes will not be let down. But with this film, Green and his team of co-writers are after more than just a high body count… that’s what “Halloween Kills” was for. We’re provided with a glimpse of how Michael Myers, or something equally as sinister, can and does exist in our world today.

Isn’t that what makes the premise of the slasher film so enduringly terrifying? The monster is human, living in a world we recognize. There are no ghosts or aliens, creatures or curses. You cannot dismiss a slasher film as impossible. I’ve listed nine other slasher films you should see this Halloween season. I encourage you to go watch or watch again. Be warned. The best ones follow you home.

“Black Christmas” (1974)

In this foundational classic, a deranged killer prowls through a sorority house at Christmas time. From the unsettling POV shots to the unnerving phone calls made before another victim is claimed, many of the slasher film conventions we’ve grown accustomed to started here. The genre would soon rely on young women as easy, exploitable targets, but “Black Christmas” is deeply feminist in its portrayal of women threatened by gender roles, repression, expectation, and a man in the attic.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974)

Director Tobe Hooper always maintained that his film was a dark comedy. If he says so. This brutal commentary on the condition of the American dream and the American family just after the Vietnam War is far from a laughing matter. A group of young people find themselves stranded in rural Texas, only to be terrorized by a chainsaw wielding maniac and his cannibalistic family. Hooper gave a face to heartland political anxieties. In “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” that face wears a face.

“Halloween” (1978)

Before watching “Halloween Ends,” you’ve got to see the film that started it all. In addition to being the slasher genre-defining moment, “Halloween” is also one of the smartest independent films ever made. Filmed on an underdog’s budget in just 20 days, an escaped mental patient returns to his hometown where he stalks a bookish teenage babysitter on Halloween night. Parents didn’t sleep for weeks, and masked serial killers didn’t run for years.

“The Slumber Party Massacre” (1982)

By 1982, slasher films had somewhat devolved into a campy combination of gratuitous kill scenes and even more gratuitous nudity. Director Amy Holden Jones, with co-writer Rita Mae Brown, conceptualized “The Slumber Party Massacre” as a straight-faced parody of the genre. The result is a jumpy, hilarious and hedonistic cult classic that would inspire future films from “Scary Movie” to “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

“Scream” (1996)

If all the slasher films that came before it are songs of innovation, then “Scream” is killer karaoke. Director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson namedrop their inspirations throughout this smart, self-aware, satirical ode to a genre that had grown tired. When Sidney Prescott, the California high schooler at the center of the series, meets Ghostface, the mystery killer in a store bought Halloween costume, she knows better than to run up the stairs and run out the front door. The whodunit element has become a watermark of the franchise, with a different killer(s) behind the mask in each film.

“The Strangers” (2008)

After a refused marriage proposal, a couple spend the night at a secluded vacation home hoping to reconcile their relationship until three masked strangers descend upon them. Loosely inspired by true crimes from his childhood, writer-director Bryan Bertino delivered a stylish slasher film that reminded us motive is strictly superfluous.

“You’re Next” (2011)

We find ourselves again at a secluded country house. An intolerable wealthy family has gathered to celebrate their parents’ 35 years of wedded compromise. By the time intruders in animal masks wielding hunting knives and crossbows come crashing through the doors and windows, you’re ready for it. There’s an undeniable humor to Adam Wingard’s home invasion film that leaves it to his audience’s discretion on who to root for.

“The Rental” (2020)

Joe Swanberg, who introduced us to mumblecore with films like “Drinking Buddies” and “Happy Christmas,” wrote “The Rental” with actor Dave Franco, who takes on director’s duties here for the first time. If you don’t know what to expect from reading that last sentence, then I’ve done my job. For anyone who has ever watched a slasher flick and thought they’d never end up in a secluded area long enough for something bad to happen to them, this is the slasher flick for the Airbnb generation.

“X” (2022)

“X” tells the story of a shoddy production crew filming a pornographic movie on location on an elderly couple’s Texas property. Mia Goth stars as both the final girl, Maxine Minx, and the unlikely slasher, Pearl. Much the same way “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”used a rural backdrop to paint its macabre portrait of post-war America, writer-director-producer-editor Ti West delivers this kinky rebuke to censorship, ageism, and American conservatism. It’s gory. It’s garish. It’s glorious.





