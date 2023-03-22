In recent years, people have been taking more risks with their hair. From perms to dyes, almost everyone has experimented a little. However, with the recent surge of trendy hair products such as olaplex, many people have been lured into using products not made for their hair.

“I think there’s too much different chemicals for your hair,” said PCC student Anita Carachure, “I don’t think that a lot of people should be using all that.”

Hair care looks different on everyone, considering no one has the exact same hair composition and needs. Chemical-filled products aren’t necessary to keep your hair healthy, figuring out your hair balance is, though.

“There is no one perfect way to take care of your hair,” said licensed cosmetologist Miya Legaspi, “Hair needs both moisture and protein. The most common mistake I see people make is putting too much moisture into their hair, this is called moisture overload. To properly take care of your hair you need to figure out your moisture protein balance. Too much of either can cause breakage so you need to figure out your hair’s balance.”

Hair with a protein overload will become dry and brittle and feel like straw, whereas hair with a moisture overload will look frizzy and feel gummy.

Along with finding your hair balance, developing proper hair habits is just as important. There are many tips and tricks circulating on social media that are pretty hit or miss on whether or not they are actually helpful. Often they work for a small percentage of people and aren’t actually recommended by a professional.

“There are so many hair habits that are so damaging to hair but the biggest one is box dye,” said Legaspi, “NEVER use box dye on your hair. It’s so damaging and if one day you want to get your hair dyed professionally it will cause so many issues during the process”

Tiktok, being one of the most prominent social media apps of our generation, spreads a lot of possibly harmful hair trends. In an article by The U.S. Sun, a hairdresser explains why we should steer away from following them. Legaspi also expands on harmful trends, saying “a trend that people think isn’t damaging that really is sun in or using hydrogen peroxide and lemon juice to ‘naturally lighten their hair’ not only will your hair most likely end up looking orange but it will also dry your hair out to the point where it will just start snapping off.” However, this doesn’t mean people can’t have fun with their hair without causing permanent damage.

“The best advice I could give to maintain healthy hair is you get what you pay for,” said Legaspi, “When you pay money to get your hair done professionally you are paying for their knowledge. A blonding specialist may charge more but they have the knowledge to be able to get to your desired outcome with the least amount of damage and can even educate you on the right product that works for your hair and how to properly take care of your hair.”

Students also shared their journey of finding what works for them, especially with dyed hair.

“I’ve been dyeing my hair for like 3 years now,” says a second year PCC student, “at first I did kind of kill my hair, but eventually I learned what the right products to use are and I came up with a hair routine that consists of actual, like, non harmful products and I also don’t wash my hair every single day anymore because that was damaging which I didn’t know.”

When asked, students had a very similar hair routine which consisted of shampooing and conditioning with cold water every 2-3 days, using a leave-in conditioner, and an oil. Some recommended products were Marc Anthony’s Strictly Curls leave-in conditioner, any products from Mau, and Legaspi recommended shampoos and conditioners from Redken.

The best thing to do for your hair is listening to your body’s specific needs and then building a routine off of that, not blindly following trends.