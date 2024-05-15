Share:

Gunna has always excelled in his own lane of gliding over smooth melodic beats and he unveils his worth again on his newest project ‘One of Wun.’ Filled with songs that will quickly climb the ranks on playlists, this album gives listeners plenty of opportunities to improve their auxiliary credibility when picking songs to impress their crew.

No time is wasted as the album starts with a confident and potent baseline on “collage” giving Gunna the space to effortlessly slide on the beat. He then carries that momentum into a higher quality track “one of wun.”

As each song was queued up it was easy to hear the increase in Wunna’s aplomb through his vocals and beat choices. “Whatsapp” had the ambiance of important stakes rising while the following song “hakuna matata” displayed the vibrations of executing a late-night mission.

The virtuosity didn’t skip a beat as the lead single “prada dem” featuring Offset completes the album’s strongest three-song run. Offset matched the slime energy perfectly coasting over the light snares and faint horns making up the impressive instrumental.

Something that solidifies Gunna’s claim of being “one of one” is his capability to showcase his smooth cadence over these symphonic beats. Saying that he’s able to consistently surf on these songs without context might be confusing but once hearing the examples that’s the best way to describe it.

Using string instruments as the primary source while infusing it with trappy 808s and sprinkling angelic accents on top of that is the combination that separates his sound from others in his class.

“back in the a,” which leads to “trio,” and “blackjack” add another layer to the project giving it a bass-full backbone. The back-to-back features that followed from Normani and Leon Bridges unexpectedly fit nicely accompanying Gunna.

Normani teased her singing aptitude by being used mainly as a backup singer harmonizing with Wunna but closed off the song elegantly leaving behind a craving sensation for more on “$$$.”

Bridges did his best to fill the void of Young Thug on “clear my rain” and without the accreditation, he would have fooled plenty of us into thinking it was Thug rapping instead of Leon himself.

Approaching the closing stretch Gunna did an adequate job at putting more heart and emotion in the closing tracks. “the time” was a nice soulful street track, as he was able to list problems that he overcame through the past few years from going through prison, having his people turn their back on him but also recovering from all of that by maturing quickly and staying focused on his wants and needs.

“let it breathe” sustained that sentimental note, the pianos portrayed a serene overcast setting making it a track that would be played when taking some time for yourself. Roddy Ricch united well with Gunna and the poised beat by staying on topic and adding a change of pace to the track.

When it came down to the last two tracks it’s easy to see why both songs ended up staying because the pair of “today i did good” and “time reveals, be careful what you wish for” had exactly what a closer needs.

The first was smooth and balmy, a subtly motivating track that encourages us as listeners to give ourselves credit for how we handle our personal problems. The latter choice (is self-explanatory but also) embodies the message of prioritizing what actually matters while limiting distractions that come with success because those same things can be what leads to the downfall of it all.

What adds to Gunna’s uniqueness as a rapper is his focus on perfecting his original strengths rather than trying to master other talents. It’s hard to say that Wunna gave us this newborn sound but that’s okay because that’s not what we need from him. He continues to add depth to his eccentric approach and take it to degrees that artists don’t usually do which further makes him one of wun.

