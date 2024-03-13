Share:

When the magic fades away, the world looks the other way. This is the case with many ex-Disney stars and how their rise to fame is flooded by criticism as they grow up and make a name for themselves away from the image attached to the company.

Olivia Rodrigo, who at 18 years old became pop’s brightest new hope. Recently she released her newest album, “GUTS” which was followed by a fair amount of indignation from parents who reject this new ‘rowdy’ Olivia Rodrigo and her ‘inappropriate’ lyrics. This is in part due to Olivia’s come up in Disney as a child actor, and how her fame stems from her time there.

Rodrigo proves her versatility by expressing emotions but also strong convictions with her music. Like many of her retired Disney peers in the music industry, she has had to deal with the difficult task of battling against Disney’s obsession with reinforcing the innocence of its stars long after they have stopped being children.

A Time Magazine article covered Rodrigo’s quick rise to fame after her departure from her original Disney roots.

“Rodrigo’s rise has been quick and efficient: the January release of chart-topper ‘Driver’s License’ propelled her to the top of the pop stratosphere,”

But what makes Olivia Rodrigo’s path to fame similar to that of other top-charting pop stars?

“Like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus before her, Rodrigo has used her acting background as a springboard, following a well-established Disney funnel to musical success,” according to the Time Magazine article.

In 2016, Rodrigo landed a role for the Disney channel show “Bizaardvark.” Soon after that, she demonstrated her musical skills when she was cast in 2019 for the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

The spotlight and experience that she received from her time in the acting industry gave her a foundation to land her first hit solo “Driver’s License.” The song speaks loud and in high-pitch clarity, about the universal experience of a teenage breakup and gives us an insight into the beginning of the evolution that she is making as an artist, but most importantly as a person. Rodrigo continues to carry this distinct vocal technique throughout her entire discography.

According to a New York Times with Rodrigo, that’s what music is for her: it reflects and expresses internalized feelings that are usually pent up inside due to fear of what society might think. For her music is a way to externalize these emotions.

Most recently, with the release of “GUTS,” Rodrigo continues to strengthen her musical abilities, pouring all of her emotions into her album while experimenting with different sounds. Considering the meaning that music has on her life, it makes sense that as she grows older her music also evolves with her, hence the transition to a sound that is self-assertive, loud, and empowering as she embraces her twenties. She is naturally stepping away and replacing that childish image of herself with music that reflects her entrance into adulthood.

“Young women in pop face a dizzying array of pressures: to look a certain way, to compete against each other, to be role models, to project acceptable emotions,” Stated the Times article.

Olivia Rodrigo openly challenges this notion with her music. When listening to the album, in the opening song: “all-american bitch,” Olivia starts strong by fiercely but also vulnerably reasserting who she is with verses like: “I know my age and I act like it,” and “I know my place, and this is it.” Instantly assuring her listeners that she will not be told how to act, while also challenging society and the restrictive expectations placed on young women.

Disney’s controlling behavior on its stars tends to backlash since they often rebel by trying to openly disprove their innocence to the public. An Independent article further dives into the career and image shift of previous Disney stars.

“Perhaps it’s because it knows the media and the public dislikes seeing these actors and their onscreen representatives of childhood innocence grow up.”

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are some of the most controversial cases of this occurring phenomenon. In the case of Miley, after her Disney show “Hannah Montana” ended she started hyper-sexualizing her public image through her music and other media outlets. In the case of Lovato, recently she has embraced a more grunge-sound approach, very different from the type of family-friendly music she used to make back when she sang for the Disney show “Camp Rock”.

“Pop culture moments such as these can be seen as acts of rebellion by stars sick of pandering to Disney’s squeaky-clean ethos,” claimed the Independent article.

Olivia’s album, “GUTS” reinforces this rebellious attitude of pushing back against criticism as she steps into adulthood and embraces her renewed image by spilling her guts out into her music and shows.

