Share:

As the spring semester of 2025 comes to a close, the graduating Courier staff reflects on their time at PCC. They offer advice for future Lancers, gained from their varied personal experiences in their time here. From parking advice to tips on finding your way during your college years, read on for some advice on navigating your PCC experience!

If I could give one piece of advice to incoming PCC students, it would be to remember that you are never stuck. It’s so easy to feel like you’re stuck in your major, stuck in a relationship, or stuck at home without the “college experience” that your peers from high school are getting over at their 4-year university. Life is constantly changing and your time at PCC will be over in the blink of an eye. Make an effort to work hard, make the most of every moment, and let your life change as you get older. Also, never skip your textbook reading in your classes. You will spend more time trolling through the pages of the book trying to find the answer to that one quiz question than you will just reading the chapter.

-Raleigh Ebner, Staff Writer

Listen, I get it. Taking advice from someone who spent three years at a two-year college might seem like a questionable call — and maybe it is. But it might also be the most honest advice you’ll get. And if you’re still reading, it means you’re at least willing to hear me out. So for you, dear reader, I offer one piece of sage, deeply cliché advice: Pursue your passions. Not corny enough? How about this? Follow your dreams. No, but I’m being serious. For my first two years here, I wandered. I always had this feeling that journalism was the right path, but I let fear steer me away — fear of instability, fear of financial insecurity, fear of how my parents might react. So I kept exploring, hoping something more “sensible” would eventually click for me. It never did. At the start of my third year — after watching so many of my classmates graduate and move on — I finally gave in. I committed to journalism. And I haven’t looked back. So here’s what I’m really trying to say: trust your gut. Stop running from what you already know you care about. You’ll have a better college experience — and probably a better life — studying something that actually matters to you, not something you think might be “safer.” In my opinion, if the desire is there, you’ll find a way to make it work. And one last piece of advice — if you’re joining the Courier staff next semester and you’re not big on walking (or battling for a spot in Lot 5), try parking across the street from Staff Lot 1 on S. Hill Ave. or E. Green St. You’re welcome.

-Joseph Lee, Features Editor

In your time at Pasadena City College, there is so much to appreciate. Take the time to learn and value the campus as you would for your coursework. Appreciate the teachers and classmates you meet, from whom you can gain insights and memories. If your professors have office hours, don’t be shy to pop in and ask for clarification on course material– this is valuable one-on-one time that might help you find inspiration for that upcoming essay you’ve been putting off. Study in the incredible Shatford Library, and mind the third floor’s silent rule. And if you need a break from your homework, or have some time on your hands, try to find something to read or flip through from the multitude of books– an encyclopedia of mammals, a book on the history of dieting, and an illustrated history of the band Queen are among the few treasures you might find. Admire their laminated covers– some sharp at the edges, some soft and flimsy. Visit the sculpture garden, and take in the trio of works in front of you: Deborah Butterfield’s “Red Pine,” Stephan Balkanhol’s “Column Figure,” and Jack Zajak’s “Bound Goat.” And don’t be afraid to ask for help from the incredible staff and faculty on our campus, whether it’s the library staff, Pathways Center staff, the Freeman Center’s incredible counselors, or anyone else who has the potential to help you improve your educational journey. Attend events on campus, even if just to stroll through– you never know who you might meet at these events, although there’s a chance you can connect with helpful people that can guide you to finding helpful educational resources. School spirit is a worthy cause here, given that this incredible school boasts a variety of incredible assets. Take pride in being a Lancer– PCC offers great classes, wonderful resources, amazing support programs, and a beautiful campus!

Don’t feel forced to make friends, but don’t be opposed to it happening. And don’t forget to thank the people you meet. Thank your favorite instructors for their presence in your education, and for what they taught you. Thank the people who you ask to watch your bag when you leave it unattended in the library or at an event. Thank the custodians and staff who keep our school clean and organized. Thank the people who give you directions on where to find the building or zone that you’re looking for. And whatever you do, don’t stop fighting for yourself. If you’re denied the chance to take a test that you missed due to illness or otherwise, fight for your much-deserved chance to take it. If you’re dropped from a class without warning, fight for yourself to get your spot back. These fights aren’t violent ones, and in fact, must be handled with as much tactness and patience as you can gather. Remember that as a student, you have immense value in this school. You deserve the chance to succeed and to thrive, scholastically and otherwise. Your homework might tire you out and warrant a much-needed break, but your self-advocacy is something you can never tire from. I send you only the best of luck, Lancers.

-Elizabeth Bouza, Deputy Lifestyle Editor

One of the biggest pieces of advice I can give you is to take time to explore. Take the time to explore the classes and clubs PCC has to offer, if any of them even pique your interest. It’s the perfect gateway to meeting new people and making friends here, which can be hard since it’s a commuter school. Another piece of advice I have is to figure out all the discounts/free stuff you can get with your student ID. Believe it or not, lots of food places around here give discounts to PCC students. Take advantage of all the free things the campus offers, whether it’s a free metro pass or snacks in the pantry. Never be harsh on your time here, the route in which you take might look different from others but your educational goals are what should matter. Take all the stairs, thank me later.

-Mikaela Perez, Social Media Editor

To any students, I highly suggest you take a step back from time to time. The world is getting increasingly polarized, and with so many life-changing events happening every day, it feels like the world is already too much, especially with the added stress of being a student. Take time and spend it with your loved ones. Honestly, for myself, it took me three years to recognize that I won’t have these people forever, everything is temporary, so enjoy it and do your best at everything you do. Join a club or just gain confidence for that one day in that one moment and talk to someone, it gets very lonely at times, but the human experience is meant to be shared. On a side note, I highly suggest going to Zankou Chicken, it’s really good and I loved going there, try it out, it’s only a little walk away from campus!

-Jiovanni Alvarado, Sports Editor

Follow: