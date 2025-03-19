Share:

In addition to being the month in which St. Patrick’s Day falls, March is Irish American Heritage Month! In celebration of this occasion, here are seven movies that tell Irish stories with Irish casts.

Breakfast on Pluto (2005)

Adapted from Patrick McCabe’s 1998 novel of the same name, this 2005 movie directed by Neil Jordan stars Cillian Murphy in a role that just might rival his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer. Murphy plays Patrick “Kitten” Braden, the young transgender protagonist of the story. Kitten persists in her goal to meet her mother, who had left her as an infant on the doorstep of the local priest, Father Liam (portrayed by Liam Neeson). Set against the backdrop of the whimsical, chaotic 1970’s, Kitten encounters suspicion of her nationality and gender, the confining structures of Catholic school, the relevance of the IRA, and a variety of missteps on her way to find her mother. This beautifully acted movie is incredibly memorable, vividly colorful, and will bring viewers tears and laughter.

The cast also features Ruth Negga, Laurence Kinlan, Seamus Reilly, Brendan Gleeson, Gavin Friday, Stephen Rea, Eva Birthistle, as well as a cameo appearance from author Patrick McCabe.

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

This Oscar-nominated film by Martin McDonagh takes place on the fictional island of Inisherin in 1923, when the country’s civil war is close to its end. The plot centers on former best friends Pádraig (Colin Farrell), and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), whose friendship ends abruptly when the latter decides he is done being friends with the former. The emotion behind the spoken lines of the actors is palpable and inarguably human. Apart from the frustrating dynamics between characters and slight gore, the incredible cinematography truly stands out, highlighting the incredible beauty of Ireland’s west coast.

The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Jon Kenny, Gary Lydon, Aaron Monaghan, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Pat Shortt, David Pearse, and Sheila Flitton.

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Humorous and heartwarming, Kirk Jones’ comedy (known as Waking Ned in the UK), set in the fictional town of Tulaigh Mhór, tells the story of national lottery winner Ned Devine… who died of shock upon winning, leading the people of his town to find a way to claim the money. Full of determined characters, including best friends Jackie (Ian Bannen) and Michael (David Kelly), the latter of whom pretends to be Ned with the support of his fellow townspeople, this clever comedy is full of fiddles and festivities. And with a plot twist that’s as subtle as it is shocking, this sweet, delightful film might just bring you to raise a glass to Ned along with his friends.

Also included in the cast are Fionnula Flanagan, Susan Lynch, James Nesbitt, Eileen Dromey, Maura O’Malley, James Ryland, Dermot Kerrigan, Robert Hickey, and Jimmy Keogh.

Sunburn (1999)

Another film that stars Cillian Murphy, Nelson Hume’s Sunburn centers on a group of Irish teens that travel to Long Island, New York for job opportunities over the summer. Murphy plays Davin McDerby, who comes with the group not to work, but instead to have fun. “Ireland is no place for people with aspirations,” he tells taxi dispatcher Aideen (Paloma Baeza), who asks him what his aspirations are, to which he replies, “The pursuit of happiness.” Also along for the ride is Robert (Barry Ward), who, after being unsuccessful in his job on a fishing boat, helps out with projects at the home of lovely local Carolyn (Ingeborga Dapkunaite). Seeing Davin drive his red Cadillac while eating a pizza, watching Robert slowly fall in love with Carolyn– moments within this movie display pure enjoyment, and the exciting, youthful lives of the characters display the importance of seeking happiness and new learning experiences.

Also featured in the cast are Sean Maguire, Michael Liebmann, David Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, and Susan Fitzgerald.

Belfast (2021)

Kenneth Branaugh’s semi-autobiographical Oscar winner Belfast tells the story of nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill’s first role) and his Protestant family, caught in a period of turmoil known as “The Troubles” during the 1960’s. While anti-Catholic hate is rampant, pressure to conform to this prejudice is evident, as mobs take to the streets where both Catholics and Protestants live, setting fires and damaging property. Buddy’s fearless mother (Caitríona Balfe) does what she can to keep her children safe, while Buddy’s father (Jamie Dornan), who works in England during the week, insists that the family considers moving out of the country for their own safety. Both Buddy and his mother can hardly bear the thought of leaving Belfast, as it is all they have ever known their whole lives. Buddy has feelings for his classmate Catherine (Olive Tennant), and consults his paternal grandparents (Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench) for advice. This heartbreakingly harrowing movie showcases the great amount of anti-Catholic sentiment in Northern Ireland showcased during this era, as well as the strength of the Protestant faith in Northern Ireland, perhaps showcased best by a chilling speech made by a minister (Turlough Convery). There is also an emphasis of attachment to one’s hometown, showcased in such a raw, heartbreaking, and unsettlingly real manner, visibly impacting these characters so much that their emotion can almost be felt through the screen.

The cast additionally includes Lara McDonnell, Colin Morgan, Lewis McAskie, Michael Maloney, Gerard Horan, Vanessa Ifediora, Gerard McCarthy, and Conor MacNeill.

Circle of Friends (1995)

Minnie Driver made her acting debut in this Pat O’Connor-directed romance film, adapted from Maeve Binchy’s 1990 novel of the same name. This movie follows Benny (Driver), who attends college in Dublin in the 1950’s with her best friend Eve (Geraldine O’Rawe), where the pair are joyfully reunited with their childhood friend Nan (Saffron Burrows). When handsome medical student and rugby player Jack (Chris O’Donnell) notices Benny and they take a liking to each other, Benny believes the situation to be too good to be true. Meanwhile, Nan has an affair with wealthy Englishman Simon Westward (Colin Firth), who occasionally jabs at Nan’s Irishness by remarking “you people” in reference to Irish culture. While the girls struggle with issues at home, they also face the pressure of Catholic guilt, shown when Benny confesses at church that she has had impure thoughts and does not answer when asked if she has acted on them. Religion is central to the lives of these characters, emphasized by the fact that the movie even begins with the girls at their First Communion. Catholic faith also plays a strong role in dictating Benny’s actions, potentially impacting her relationship with Jack.

Additionally featured in the cast are Mick Lally, Britta Smith, Alan Cumming, Ciarán Hinds, John Kavanaugh, Ruth McCabe, Tom Hickey, Tony Doyle, Jason Barry, and Aidan Gillen.

The Commitments (1991)

Based on Roddy Doyle’s 1987 novel of the same name, this Alan Parker-directed film follows young Dubliner Jimmy Rabbitte, played by Robert Arkins, who decides to form and manage a Dublin-based soul band. Starting with his pals Outspan (Glen Hansard), and Derek (Kenneth McClusky), Jimmy ambitiously imagines a band influenced by Black American musicians of the 1960’s. After holding a laughable amount of failed auditions in his living room, Jimmy recruits a variety of musicians and vocalists to manifest his vision of Dublin soul. He recruits a trio of female singers, including curly-haired blonde Imelda Quirke (Angeline Ball), who catches the attention of the band’s male members when climbing over a fence before their first official band meeting. With the help and support of older, experienced trumpeter and band member Joey Fagan (Johnny Murphy), the band members develop their act through practicing and performing covers of blues and soul tracks. Despite Jimmy’s persistence and passion, the band members frequently spar over their dynamics and struggle to find a smooth road to success.

Additional cast includes Andrew Strong, Bronagh Gallagher, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Michael Ahern, Dick Massey, Dave Finnegan, Félim Gormley, Anne Kent, Colm Meaney, Phelim Drew, Maura O’Malley, Mikel Murfi, Ruth and Lindsay Fairclough.

Through watching movies that tell Irish stories, viewers can understand more about Irish history and culture. The types of stories that “The Commitments,” “Sunburn,” “Circle of Friends,” and “Waking Ned Devine” tell are a bit more culturally universal, while “Breakfast on Pluto,” “Belfast,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” incorporate Irish history more evidently into their plots. Audiences can learn a bit more about The Troubles in Northern Ireland, the IRA, and the Irish Civil War from the latter three, respectively, while also gaining from each movie on the list an understanding of religion, specifically Catholicism’s place in Ireland as a whole, as well as its relevance on a personal level. The subject of discrimination, judgment, and suspicion of Irish people is also tackled by movies like these, shining a light onto the pride in celebrating Irish heritage. By learning from the stories and characters portrayed in the movies on this list, audiences have the chance to see Irish actors represent their culture and their nation’s past, as well as acknowledge the great work and creativity of talented Irish authors and directors.

Follow: